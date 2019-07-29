ISG Names Densify a Rising Star





TORONTO, July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Densify, the leader in the Cloud & Container Resource Management software market, today announced ISG (Information Services Group)(Nasdaq:III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has named Densify a rising star in the research report "Private/Hybrid Cloud - Data Center Services & Solutions - Quadrant Report."



Digital transformation from pure on-prem environments to hybrid cloud is becoming the de-facto standard for thousands of global organizations to reduce expenses, improve operational efficiencies and increase margins. However, if not managed properly, the challenge of running hybrid clouds and ensuring business continuity can come with huge expense and risk.

"We've put a lot of functionality into the cloud. At the same time we are starting to migrate applications and infrastructure that we own to the cloud." said Vincent DeAngelis, Director at Verisk Analytics, " It is cost, it is agility, it is the offerings, it's a whole slew of reasons why we went to the cloud."

Densify's Cloe (Cloud Learning Optimization Engine) is an automated analytics engine - one that continuously learns and understands the workload demands of thousands of applications within an organization's hybrid cloud environments, and perfectly matches those demands with the available cloud resources. This drives down the risk, cost and inefficiencies of running massive hybrid environments.

"Manually selecting the right cloud resources to match application usage patterns that are dependent on things like seasons, business cycles, and other external forces is humanly impossible," said Gerry Smith, CEO at Densify. "Combine that with billions of data points that need to be analyzed 24/7, and its clear that only machine learning technology can correctly match the best workloads for each application, every time."

A recent study of global enterprises found that the top priorities, when it comes to deploying workloads in the cloud, center around applications. Companies must ensure applications perform well, that the environments are secure, and that these goals are accomplished within budget. Yet 55% admit to guessing or using tribal knowledge to select workloads for their applications, driving up risk and cloud spend.

"We are pleased to be recognized as a rising star by ISG - a prestigious research firm," added Gerry Smith "And we are excited to serve this fast-growing cloud market with the industry's best-regarded Cloud & Container resource management platform."

About Densify

Densify is the developer of Cloe, the most advanced patented Cloud & Container Resource Management technology. Densify's machine-learning cloud management capabilities give some of the world's largest organizations the ability to automate cloud and container workload management, improve application performance, allowing them to proactively select cloud resources in the most financially prudent way. With Densify, Cloud Engineers, Cloud Architects, IT Finance teams and Container platform owners are able to ensure that applications continuously get the optimal resources they need at the lowest possible spend.

