    Irving Resources Reports Voting Results of Annual General Meeting

    By GlobeNewswire,  August 28, 2019, 07:10:00 PM EDT


    VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Irving Resources Inc. (CSE:IRV) ("Irving" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Annual General Meeting of shareholders was held in Vancouver, British Columbia on August 28, 2019 at which:

    • the incumbent directors of the Company standing for re-election, being Akiko Levinson, Quinton Hennigh and Kevin Box, were all re-elected as directors of Irving for the coming year;
    • the proposed new nominee director, Douglas Buchanan, was elected as a director of Irving for the coming year; and
    • Davidson & Company, the incumbent auditors of the Company, were re-appointed auditors of Irving for the coming year.

    Mr. Douglas Buchanan, Q.C. is Senior Counsel and Co-Head of North American Infrastructure at Norton Rose Fulbright in New York and Vancouver. Mr. Buchanan has extensive experience in the area of mergers and acquisition, project development and project finance, with emphasis on the natural resource and infrastructure sectors. His personal and business connections to Japan go back more than forty years.  

    Dr. Lu did not stand for re-election. The Company wishes to thank him for his guidance and insight and wishes him all the very best.

    About Irving Resources Inc.:

    Irving is a junior exploration company with a focus on gold in Japan. Irving also holds, through a subsidiary, a Project Venture Agreement with Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation (JOGMEC) for joint regional exploration programs in Republic of Malawi. JOGMEC is a government organization established under the law of Japan, administrated by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan, and is responsible for stable supply of various resources to Japan through the discovery of sizable economic deposits of base, precious and rare metals.

    Additional information can be found on the Company's website:  www.IRVresources.com.

    Akiko Levinson,

    President, CEO & Director

    THE CSE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE. 

    For further information, please contact:
Tel: (604) 682-3234    Toll free: 1 (888) 242-3234    Fax: (604) 641-1214
info@IRVresources.com

    Source: Irving Resources Inc.

    Referenced Stocks: IRV




