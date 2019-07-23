Quantcast

IRIDEX to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 6, 2019

By GlobeNewswire,  July 23, 2019, 04:05:00 PM EDT


MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IRIDEX Corporation (Nasdaq:IRIX) today announced the Company will release financial results for the second quarter of 2019 after the close of trading on Tuesday, August 6, 2019.  The Company's management team will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (844) 707-0665 for domestic callers or (703) 326-3030 for international callers, using conference ID: 4198453.  A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the "Investors" section of the Company's website at: www.iridex.com.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX is a worldwide leader in developing innovative and versatile laser-based medical systems, delivery devices and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. The Company's proprietary MicroPulse® technology delivers a differentiated treatment that provides safe, effective, and proven treatment for targeted sight-threatening eye conditions. IRIDEX's current product line is used for the treatment of glaucoma, and diabetic macular edema (DME) and other retinal diseases. IRIDEX products are sold in the United States and Germany through a direct sales force and in more than 100 countries through a network of independent distributors. For more information, visit http://www.iridex.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Leigh Salvo

(415) 937-5404

investors@iridex.com

Media Contact:

Jamie Hall

Pascale Communications, LLC.

(724) 417-0167

pr@iridex.com

Source: IRIDEX Corporation

