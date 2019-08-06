IRIDEX Announces 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results





MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IRIDEX Corporation (Nasdaq:IRIX) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 29, 2019.



Second Quarter Highlights

Total revenue of $10.4 million

○ Cyclo G6 product family revenue of $3.4 million, an 11% increase year-over-year

○ Cyclo G6 product family revenue of $3.4 million, an 11% increase year-over-year Shipped a record 14,200 Cyclo G6 probes, a 23% year-over-year increase

Shipped 85 Cyclo G6® Glaucoma Lasers, compared to 125 in the prior year

Published results in the journal, Cornea, from the first study to confirm outcomes and safety profile of MicroPulse® glaucoma therapy for patients with prior keratoplasty

"I am pleased to join the IRIDEX team at this time, when our differentiated MicroPulse® glaucoma therapy offers proven safety and efficacy outcomes capable of achieving a broader share in the large population of glaucoma patients," said David I. Bruce, recently appointed President and CEO. "With a substantial base of our Cyclo G6 laser system placements worldwide, we will focus on both growing adoption by our current users and broadening awareness of the safety, efficacy, and durability of our solution to significantly expand our market penetration."

Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Revenue for the three months ended June 29, 2019 increased 1.2% to $10.4 million compared to $10.3 million during the same period of the prior year. Revenue growth continues to be driven by sales of IRIDEX's Cyclo G6 products.

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2019 was $4.5 million, or 43.6% gross margin, compared to $4.3 million, or 41.4% gross margin, in the same period of the prior year. The increase in gross margin was primarily due to a decrease in manufacturing overhead spending, partially offset by an increase in manufacturing overhead variances that included an adjustment to warranty expense.

Operating expenses for the second quarter of 2019 were $7.0 million compared to $7.6 million in the same period of the prior year. Lower operating expenses in the quarter reflected a reduction in costs associated with lower headcount and efficiencies gained in adjustments to the Company's sales & marketing programs, partially offset by an increase in severance costs.

Loss from operations for the second quarter of 2019 was $2.5 million, compared to loss from operations of $3.3 million for the same period of the prior year, contributing to a reduction of net cash burn to $1.6 million for the quarter.

As of June 29, 2019, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $15.6 million and no debt.

Guidance for Full Year 2019

IRIDEX reduced its total revenue guidance for the full year 2019 to a range of $41 million to $44 million from $43 million to $46 million. The revised revenue guidance primarily reflects the following factors:

Lower than expected upside in its retina business following the re-introduction of its LIO delivery device last year

The strategic shift in sales team focus toward driving adoption and probe utilization, resulting in lower revenue contribution from Cyclo G6 system sales

Delay in regulatory approval in China of its Cyclo G6 glaucoma platform

The Company also revised its expectation for Cyclo G6 system shipments to a range of 375 to 425 from 475 to 525, reflecting its shifting sales focus towards increased physician utilization.

IRIDEX confirms guidance for Cyclo G6 probe shipments in the range of 58,000 to 63,000.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

IRIDEX's management team will host a conference call today beginning at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET. Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (844) 707-0665 for domestic callers or (703) 326-3030 for international callers, using conference ID: 4198453. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the "Investors" section of the Company's website at: www.iridex.com.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation is a worldwide leader in developing, manufacturing, and marketing innovative and versatile laser-based medical systems, delivery devices and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. The Company's proprietary MicroPulse® technology delivers a differentiated treatment that provides safe, effective, and proven treatment for targeted sight-threatening eye conditions. IRIDEX's current product line is used for the treatment of glaucoma and diabetic macular edema (DME) and other retinal diseases. IRIDEX products are sold in the United States through a direct sales force and internationally primarily through a network of independent distributors into more than 100 countries. For further information, visit the IRIDEX website at http://www.iridex.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934, as amended, including those statements concerning the future demand, utilization and order levels for the Company's products, plans to introduce new products, and the Company's guidance for fiscal 2019 and future financial results. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors. Please see a detailed description of these and other risks contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 29, 2018, and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for subsequent fiscal quarters, each of which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date and will not be updated.

Investor Relations Contact

Leigh Salvo

(415) 937-5404

investors@iridex.com

IRIDEX Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 Total revenues $ 10,426 $ 10,304 $ 21,021 $ 19,813 Cost of revenues 5,877 6,036 12,215 11,623 Gross profit 4,549 4,268 8,806 8,190 Operating expenses: Research and development 929 901 1,887 2,005 Sales and marketing 3,462 4,168 7,553 8,218 General and administrative 2,626 2,481 4,870 4,866 Total operating expenses 7,017 7,550 14,310 15,089 Loss from operations (2,468 ) (3,282 ) (5,504 ) (6,899 ) Other income, net 58 6 52 24 Loss from operations before provision for income taxes (2,410 ) (3,276 ) (5,452 ) (6,875 ) Provision for income taxes 9 4 15 8 Net loss $ (2,419 ) $ (3,280 ) $ (5,467 ) $ (6,883 ) Net loss per share: Basic $ (0.18 ) $ (0.28 ) $ (0.40 ) $ (0.59 ) Diluted $ (0.18 ) $ (0.28 ) $ (0.40 ) $ (0.59 ) Weighted average shares used in computing net loss per share Basic 13,648 11,644 13,639 11,636 Diluted 13,648 11,644 13,639 11,636





IRIDEX Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands and unaudited) June 29, 2019

December 29, 2018

Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 15,633 $ 21,194 Accounts receivable, net 8,083 9,083 Inventories 8,974 8,794 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 593 547 Total current assets 33,283 39,618 Property and equipment, net 991 1,220 Intangible assets, net 92 100 Goodwill 533 533 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 3,390 - Other long-term assets 196 201 Total assets $ 38,485 $ 41,672 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,196 $ 2,516 Accrued compensation 2,150 2,962 Accrued expenses 2,055 2,763 Accrued warranty 490 622 Deferred revenue 1,514 1,639 Operating lease liabilities 1,363 - Total current liabilities 9,768 10,502 Long-term liabilities: Accrued warranty 86 238 Deferred revenue 469 586 Operating lease liabilities 2,516 - Other long-term liabilities 17 385 Total liabilities 12,856 11,711 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 147 145 Additional paid-in capital 72,685 71,548 Accumulated other comprehensive income 66 70 Accumulated deficit (47,269 ) (41,802 ) Total stockholders' equity 25,629 29,961 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 38,485 $ 41,672

Source: IRIDEX Corporation