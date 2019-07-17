Quantcast

iRhythm Technologies to Report Second Quarter Financial Results on July 31, 2019

By GlobeNewswire,  July 17, 2019, 04:03:00 PM EDT


SAN FRANCISCO, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC), a leading digital healthcare solutions company focused on the advancement of cardiac care, today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter 2019 after the close of trading on Wednesday, July 31, 2019.  The company's management team will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (844) 348-0016 for domestic callers or (213) 358-0876 for international callers, using Conference ID: 7488066. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the "Investors" section of the company's website at: www.irhythmtech.com.

About iRhythm Technologies, Inc. 

iRhythm is a leading digital health care company redefining the way cardiac arrhythmias are clinically diagnosed. The company combines wearable biosensor devices worn for up to 14 days and cloud-based data analytics with powerful proprietary algorithms that distill data from millions of heartbeats into clinically actionable information. The company believes improvements in arrhythmia detection and characterization have the potential to change clinical management of patients.

Investor Relations Contact:

Lynn Pieper Lewis or Leigh Salvo

(415) 937-5404

investors@irhythmtech.com

Media Contact

Aaron Murphy 

(415) 229-3331

media@irhythmtech.com 

SOURCE iRhythm Technologies, Inc.

Source: iRhythm

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: IRTC




