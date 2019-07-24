Quantcast

iRhythm Technologies to Present at the 39th Annual Canaccord Genuity Global Growth Conference

By GlobeNewswire,  July 24, 2019, 04:03:00 PM EDT


SAN FRANCISCO, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC), a leading digital health care solutions company focused on the advancement of cardiac care, today announced the company will be participating in the upcoming 39th Annual Canaccord Genuity Global Growth Conference in Boston, MA.

iRhythm's management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the "Investors" section of the company's website at: www.irhythmtech.com.

About iRhythm Technologies, Inc.

iRhythm is a leading digital health care company redefining the way cardiac arrhythmias are clinically diagnosed. The company combines wearable biosensor devices worn for up to 14 days and cloud-based data analytics with powerful proprietary algorithms that distill data from millions of heartbeats into clinically actionable information. The company believes improvements in arrhythmia detection and characterization have the potential to change clinical management of patients.

Investor Relations Contact

Lynn Pieper Lewis or Leigh Salvo

(415) 937-5404

investors@irhythmtech.com



Media Contact

Cherise Adkins 

(415) 486-3235

media@irhythmtech.com

Source: iRhythm

