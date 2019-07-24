Ipsos: Investment in leading feedback technology to promote technological innovation and business excellence





New-York and Paris, July 24th 2019 - Questback, a global technology leader in employee and customer experience management has entered into a strategic investment agreement with Ipsos. The agreement will help customers of both companies leverage the power of continuous listening, transparent dialogue and meaningful action in order to innovate and stay competitive in an increasingly digitized world.

Questback technology touts a robust and scalable platform that integrates experience data into core company systems - making feedback an essential part of an organization and capturing experiences and insights from employees and customers to drive a high-performance culture that translates into larger profits and cost-savings.

Ipsos will leverage the Questback platform to enhance its own market research offerings to bolster the experience of clients all over the world.

"We are excited to deepen our relationship with Ipsos and to support them with our best-in-class technology," said Questback CEO Frank Møllerop. "We live in a dynamic business market replete with innovation and disruption. This investment provides us with the capability to drive innovation, excellence and change in the market research sector while significantly advancing the capabilities of our technology."

"Questback has a leading technology platform that can be easily scaled and deployed. We are delighted to reinforce our partnership with Questback taking a 10% share through a capital increase. Ipsos is keen to demonstrate to our clients that employee and customer feedback should be widely and easily available across the entire organization", said Laurence Stoclet, Ipsos Deputy CEO.

ABOUT QUESTBACK

Questback is the enterprise platform for Experience Management that helps organizations capture critical insights from their employees, customers and the market. Using experience data and cutting-edge AI technology, Questback helps foster high-performing employees, convert leads, create high-value customers, build brands and increase profitability. Questback's flexible cloud offering allows organizations to easily integrate real-time experience data and social listening into their existing software solutions, including systems like Salesforce and Microsoft Teams. Founded in 2000, Questback's worldwide offices offer a breadth of expertise to customers across the globe, including complex privacy, compliance security and modern cloud-based architecture. For more information, please visit www.questback.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook or LinkedIn.

ABOUT IPSOS



Ipsos is the third largest market research company in the world, present in 90 markets and employing more than 18,000 people.

Our passionately curious research professionals, analysts and scientists have built unique multi-specialist capabilities that provide true understanding and powerful insights into the actions, opinions and motivations of citizens, consumers, patients, customers or employees. Our 75 business solutions are based on primary data coming from our surveys, social media monitoring, and qualitative or observational techniques.

"Game Changers" -our tagline -summarises our ambition to help our 5,000 clients navigate with confidence our world of rapid change.

Founded in France in 1975, Ipsos is listed on the Euronext Paris since July 1st, 1999. The company is part of the SBF 120 and the Mid-60 index and is eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (SRD).

ISIN code FR0000073298, Reuters ISOS.PA, Bloomberg IPS:FP www.ipsos.com



