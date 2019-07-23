Quantcast

IPG Photonics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

July 23, 2019


Events to be webcast live on the IPG Photonics investor relations website

OXFORD, Mass., July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) today announced that senior management will be presenting at the following investor conferences:

  • Tuesday August 6, 2019 at the Oppenheimer 22nd Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference at 10:25 AM EDT in Boston, MA.
  • Wednesday August 7, 2019 at the Canaccord Genuity 39th Annual Growth Conference at 3:30 PM EDT in Boston, MA.

A live webcast of the events will be available and archived on the investor relations section of the Company's website at investor.ipgphotonics.com.

About IPG Photonics Corporation

IPG Photonics Corporation is the leader in high-power fiber lasers and amplifiers used primarily in materials processing and other diverse applications. The company's mission is to make its fiber laser technology the tool of choice in mass production. IPG accomplishes this mission by delivering superior performance, reliability and usability at a lower total cost of ownership compared with other types of lasers and non-laser tools, allowing end users to increase productivity and decrease costs. A member of the S&P 500® Index, IPG is headquartered in Oxford, Massachusetts and has more than 25 facilities worldwide. For more information, visit www.ipgphotonics.com.

Contact

James Hillier

Vice President of Investor Relations

IPG Photonics Corporation

508-373-1467

jhillier@ipgphotonics.com

Source: IPG Photonics Corporation

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: IPGP




