IPG Outperforms the Industry, Winning 11 Grand Prix at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity





IPG Awarded More Than a Third of the Festival's Highest Honors

IPG Won More Grand Prix than All Other Global Holding Companies Combined

McCann Worldgroup Named Network of the Year and Healthcare Network of the Year with Five Grand Prix, Including the Grand Prix for Good

FCB Global Won Five Grand Prix, Including the Titanium Grand Prix

UM Awarded First-Ever Grand Prix





New York, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpublic Group (NYSE:IPG) announced today an impressive performance at the 2019 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. Showing the depth and breadth of creativity within its network, IPG agencies dominated at the festival taking home 11 of the Festival's highest honor, the Grand Prix. IPG agencies won over a third of all Grand Prix awarded this year, and more than all other global holding companies combined.

Wins across the network represented a broad range of clients, categories, agencies, disciplines and geographies.

McCann Worldgroup won five Grand Prix in Brand Experience & Activation, Industry Craft, Pharma and Health & Wellness categories, as well as the Grand Prix for Good for its "Generation Lockdown" work for March for Our Lives. The network also won a Titanium Lion for its "Changing the Game" work for Microsoft. The Festival named McCann Worldgroup its Network of the Year, McCann Health the Healthcare Network of the Year, and McCann Health China the Healthcare Agency of the Year.

FCB took home five Grand Prix in the Direct, Creative Data, Innovation, Titanium, and Mobile categories. FCB New York's "Whopper Detour" work for Burger King swept the awards, receiving three Grand Prix, including the Titanium Grand Prix, one of the highest honors at the festival. Other Grand Prix winners from the FCB network include Area 23 and FCB/Six.

UM received its first-ever Grand Prix in the Entertainment category for its "5B" work for Johnson & Johnson.

In total, IPG agencies won 163 Cannes Lions, including 11 Grand Prix, one Titanium, 38 Gold Lions, 44 Silver Lions, and 69 Bronze Lions.

The IPG agencies that won top prizes included 3PM Agency (Weber Shandwick), Area 23, Big Family Table, Casanova//McCann, Deutsch, DeVries Global, FCB, FCB&FIRE, FCB/Six, Fitzco//McCann, Golin, Happiness Brussels, LOLA MullenLowe, McCann, McCann Health, Mercado McCann, Momentum, MRM//McCann, MullenLowe, Ponce Buenos Aires, R/GA, The Martin Agency, UM Studios, and Weber Shandwick.

"The future of our industry rests on the ability to combine transformative data capabilities with creative story-telling. IPG's performance at the Festival, coupled with adding Acxiom to our existing tools and capabilities, enables us to provide clients with the industry's most forward-looking and creative marketing solutions," commented Michael Roth, Chairman and CEO of Interpublic Group. "The level of innovation awarded across so many of IPG's agencies and people is thanks to brave marketers who believe in the power of the idea. We are very proud of our collective success at the Festival this year."

The eleven Grand Prix winners from IPG include:









In addition, IPG topped the rankings among holding companies, when using a revenue ratio analysis:





About Interpublic

Interpublic is values-based, data-fueled, and creatively-driven. Major global brands include Acxiom, Craft, FCB (Foote, Cone & Belding), FutureBrand, Golin, Huge, Initiative, Jack Morton, MAGNA, McCann, Momentum, MRM//McCann, MullenLowe Group, Octagon, R/GA, UM and Weber Shandwick. Other leading brands include Avrett Free Ginsberg, Campbell Ewald, Carmichael Lynch, Deutsch, Hill Holliday, ID Media and The Martin Agency. For more information, please visit www.interpublic.com.

