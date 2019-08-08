Quantcast

See headlines for ACFN
View Print Version
More from GlobeNewswire

    IoT, Remote Monitoring and Control Provider Acorn Hosts Q2 Call Thursday, August 15th at 11 am ET

    By GlobeNewswire,  August 08, 2019, 11:30:00 AM EDT


    WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCQB: ACFN), a provider of Internet of Things (IoT), remote monitoring and control systems and services for generators, pipelines and other industrial assets, will host a conference call to review its second quarter 2019 (Q2'19) financial results on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. ET. Results will be issued after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th.

    Participating on the call will be Jan Loeb, President and CEO; Tracy Clifford, CFO; and Walter Czarnecki, President and CEO of OmniMetrix. Management will review Q2 results, discuss the business outlook and hold Q&A.

    Conference Call Details
         
    Date/Time:    Thursday, August 15th at 11:00 am ET
    Dial-in Number:   1-844-834-0644 or 1-412-317-5190 (Int'l)
    Online Replay/Transcript:   Audio file and call transcript will be posted to the Investor section of Acorn's website when available. 
    Email Option for Q&A:   acfn@catalyst-ir.com - before or after the call.

    About Acorn (www.acornenergy.com) and OmniMetrixTM(www.omnimetrix.net)

    Acorn Energy, Inc. owns an 99% equity stake in OmniMetrix, Inc., a pioneer and leader in machine-to-machine (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT) wireless remote monitoring and control for gas pipelines and stand-by generators used in cell towers, medical facilities, data centers, public transportation systems and for other critical equipment, including at federal, state and municipal government facilities. OmniMetrix offers proven cost-effective solutions for making critical systems more reliable with thousands of monitored assets and thousands of customers, including 24 in the Fortune 500 or Fortune Global 500.

    Follow us

    Twitter: @Acorn_IR and @OmniMetrix

    Investor Relations Contacts

    William Jones, 267-987-2082

    David Collins, 212-924-9800

    Catalyst IR, acfn@catalyst-ir.com

    Source: Acorn Energy, Inc.

    This article appears in: News Headlines

    Referenced Stocks: ACFN




    CLOSEX

    Sign-in

    Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

    By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


    Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

    View All Highest Rated




    Today's Market Activity

    NASDAQ 7998.69
    135.86  ▲  1.73%
    DJIA 26291.96
    284.89  ▲  1.10%
    S&P 500 2927.05
    43.07  ▲  1.49%
    Data as of Aug 8, 2019 | 12:14PM
    View All




    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar