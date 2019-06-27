IONIC BRANDS Announces OTC Ticker Symbol Change to "IONKF"



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IONIC BRANDS CORP. (CSE:IONC) (OTC:IONKF) (FRA: IB3) ("IONIC BRANDS" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. ("FINRA") has approved the Company's request to change its OTC ticker symbol to "IONKF," effective as of the opening of market trading today on June 27, 2019. The previous trading symbol was "ZRRRF."



In addition, the Company will continue to trade on the Canadian Stock Exchange under "IONC" as well as on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under "IB3".

There is no action required by current shareholders in connection with this change.

About IONIC Brands Corp

IONIC BRANDS is a national cannabis holdings company based in Washington, led by a team of successful entrepreneurs. The company is focused on building a multi-state consumer-focused cannabis concentrate brand portfolio focusing on the premium and luxury segments. The cornerstone Brand of the portfolio, IONIC, is an accomplished #1 vaporizer brand in Washington State has aggressively expanded throughout the west coast of the United States and is currently operating in Washington, Oregon and California. IONIC BRANDS' strategy is to be the leader of the highest-value segments of the cannabis market and expand nationally.

For inquiries, please visit www.ionicbrands.com, by email info@ionicbrands.com or call investor relations at 253-248-7920 (option 4).

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The risks are without limitations: the price for cannabis and related products will remain consistent and the consumer demand remains strong; availability of financing to the Company to develop the retail locations; retention of key employees and management; changes in State and/or municipal regulations of retail operations and changes in government regulations generally. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed from time to time with the Canadian Securities Exchange, the British Columbia Securities Commission, the Ontario Securities Commission and the Alberta Securities Commission.

