IONIC BRANDS Announces Its Zoots Premium Cannabis Infused Edibles Launch in Pharmacann's Illinois Dispensaries



TACOMA, Wash., July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IONIC BRANDS CORP. (CSE:IONC) (OTC:IONKF) (FRA: 1B3) ("IONIC BRANDS" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that PharmaCann LLC's ("PharmaCann") Illinois dispensaries are exclusively launching Zoots Cannabis Infused Edibles and will be available this month, providing consistent relief for medical cannabis patients.



Verilife dispensaries, owned and operated by national vertically integrated cannabis operator PharmaCann, will offer drops, chews and energy shots from the Zoots line of products. "Zoots is an ideal fit for Illinois medical cannabis patients seeking relief through a premium edible product that delivers consistent and reliable results," said Brett Novey, Chief Operating Officer for PharmaCann. "We are excited to offer Illinois patients access to the Zoots line of premium edible products initially through our Verilife branded dispensaries, with plans to extend this offering to patients throughout the entire state of Illinois via our extensive wholesale network."

For PharmaCann, quality was a vital factor when choosing Zoots for its Illinois dispensaries. What sets Zoots apart is its proprietary Cypress Extraction System®, which delivers a cannabis extract that is pure, consistent, and developed specifically for use as a premium-quality food ingredient. The developers of Zoots also have extensive experience in food processing and, as a result, all Zoots products are manufactured according to the FDA's guidelines for food safety. "Zoots has a strong reputation for its dedication to excellence, as does PharmaCann, making for a great partnership," said Michael Devlin, co-founder of Zoots. "Our brand and products are built on a promise of providing high-quality and safe products."

Created in hand-crafted small batches, the edibles are made with Cypress Extract™ of cannabis paired with unique flavor blends. The product line offered by PharmaCann includes:

ZootDrops—Cannabis infused concentrates in Relaxation Blend and High-Energy Blend (100mg THC per bottle)

ZootBlast—Cannabis infused energy shots (available in 10mg and 30mg THC per bottle)

ZootChews—Cannabis infused gummies in Sour Apple, Wild Berry, Sour Lemonade and Watermelon (5mg THC each; 100mg THC per package—also available in CBD blends)

PharmaCann has Illinois dispensaries in Arlington Heights, Evanston, North Aurora, Ottawa and Romeoville, as well as an extensive wholesale network spanning the entire state. Each of PharmaCann's dispensaries will offer Zoots Premium Cannabis Infused Edibles, with plans to roll out Zoots statewide through its wholesale partners.

About PharmaCann

PharmaCann, one of the nation's largest medical cannabis companies, operates eleven dispensaries and three production facilities across multiple states, including New York, Illinois, Massachusetts, and Maryland. Based in Chicago, Illinois, PharmaCann focuses on empowering people to feel better and live their best lives. For more information, please visit pharmacann.com.

About Zoots

Natural Extractions, Inc. d/b/a Zoots Premium Cannabis Infused Edibles ("Zoots"), was recently acquired by IONIC BRANDS. Zoots edibles are available at licensed marijuana retailers in Illinois, Washington, Colorado and Massachusetts. Zoots products feature the company's proprietary Cypress ExtractTM blended with other premium ingredients to deliver a safe, reliable and pleasant experience. Zoots emphasizes product safety, quality consistency, and offers products in serving sizes as low as 5 mg THC, so the consumer can easily manage dosage and effect. For more information, please visit zootology.com.

About IONIC BRANDS CORP.

The Company is focused on building a multi-state consumer-focused cannabis concentrate brand portfolio focusing on the premium and luxury segments. The cornerstone Brand of the portfolio, IONIC, is the #1 vaporizer brand in Washington State and has aggressively expanded throughout the West Coast of the United States. The brand is currently operating in Washington, Nevada, Oregon and California. IONIC BRANDS' strategy is to be the leader of the highest-value segments of the cannabis market and expand nationally.

On behalf of IONIC BRANDS CORP.

John Gorst

Chief Executive Officer & Chairman

For more information visit www.ionicbrands.com or contact:

John Gorst

info@ionicbrands.com

+1.253.248.7927

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The risks are without limitations the price for cannabis and related products will remain consistent and the consumer demand remains strong; availability of financing to the Company to develop the retail locations; retention of key employees and management; changes in State and/or municipal regulations of retail operations and changes in government regulations generally. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed from time to time with the Canadian Securities Exchange, the British Columbia Securities Commission, the Ontario Securities Commission and the Alberta Securities Commission.

Source: IONIC Brands Corp.