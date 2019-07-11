Quantcast

Invitation to Northrop Grumman’s Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call

By GlobeNewswire,  July 11, 2019, 09:00:00 AM EDT

Invitation to Northrop Grumman's Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call


FALLS CHURCH, Va., July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) plans to release its second quarter 2019 financial results on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. You are invited to participate in a conference call following this release. The information is:

Date: Wednesday, July 24, 2019
   
Time: Noon Eastern time, 9 a.m. Pacific time
  Call in by 11:45 a.m. Eastern time, 8:45 a.m. Pacific time
   
Call-in Number: 1-877-693-0268 - domestic
  1-409-216-0444 - international

A live audio broadcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Northrop Grumman website at http://www.northropgrumman.com.

For those who cannot participate in this call, it will be archived on the Investor Relations page for a limited time. It will also be recorded and available through Wednesday, July 31, 2019, by calling 1-855-859-2056 (domestic) or 1-404-537-3406 (international).  Please use conference ID 5185738.

If you have any questions, please call Steve Movius, vice president, Investor Relations, at 703-280-4575 or Denny McSweeny, director, Investor Relations at 703-280-4578.

Source: Northrop Grumman Corporation

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: NOC




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8198.13
-4.40  ▼  0.05%
DJIA 26960.92
100.72  ▲  0.37%
S&P 500 2994.39
1.32  ▲  0.04%
Data as of Jul 11, 2019 | 10:32AM
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar