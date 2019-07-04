Quantcast

See headlines for METSO
View Print Version
More from GlobeNewswire

    Invitation to news conferences

    By GlobeNewswire,  July 04, 2019, 02:40:00 AM EDT


    Invitation to news conferences

    Metso Corporation's press release on July 4, 2019 at 09:40 am EEST

    Metso and Outotec jointly announced today the combination of Metso Minerals and Outotec to create a leading company in process technology, equipment and services serving the minerals, metals and aggregates industries, and Metso Flow Control to become a separately listed independent flow control equipment and services company under the name of Neles.

    The Chairmen, CEOs and CFOs of Metso and Outotec will host the following news conferences to discuss the announcement of today, July 4, 2019:

    • A news conference at 11:30 am - 1:00 pm EEST at Hotel Kämp, in Helsinki at Pohjoisesplanadi 29. This event will be held in Finnish and also streamed at: https://event.videosync.fi/lehdistotilaisuus.



      If you attend by telephone, please dial in 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the event.



      Conference code: 63822090#



      FI: +358981710310

      SE: +46 856642651

      UK: +44 3333000804

      US: +1 6319131422



    • An audiocast/conference call for investors and analysts at 2:00 - 3:30 pm EEST. This event will be held in English and audiocast at: https://event.videosync.fi/investor-call

    If you attend by telephone, please dial in 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the event. Conference code: 38535567#



    FI: +358981710310

    SE: +46 856642651

    UK: +44 3333000804

    US: +1 6319131422

    • An audiocast/conference call for global media at 3:30 - 4:30 pm EEST. This event will be held in English and audiocast at https://event.videosync.fi/global-media-call.



      If you attend by telephone, please dial in 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the event. Conference code: 61182482#



      FI: +358981710310

      SE: +46 856642651

      UK: +44 3333000804

      US: +1 6319131422

                 

    The presentation slides will be available at www.metso.com and www.outotec.com.

    About Metso

    Metso is a world-leading industrial company offering equipment and services for the sustainable processing and flow of natural resources in the mining, aggregates, recycling and process industries. With our unique knowledge and innovative solutions, we help our customers improve their operational efficiency, reduce risks and increase profitability. Metso is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki in Finland and had sales of about EUR 3.2 billion in 2018. Metso employs over 14,000 people in more than 50 countries. www.metso.com

    About Outotec

    Outotec develops leading technologies and services for the sustainable use of Earth's natural resources. Our 4,000 top experts are driven by each customer's unique challenges across the world. Outotec's comprehensive offering creates the best value for our customers in the mining, metal, energy, and chemical industries. Outotec had sales of EUR 1.3 billion in 2018, and its shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.outotec.com

    For further information, please contact:

    Helena Marjaranta, Vice President, Communications and Stakeholder Relations, Metso Corporation, Tel. +358 20 484 3212, E-mail: helena.marjaranta@metso.com

    Juha Rouhiainen, Vice President, Investor Relations, Metso Corporation, Tel +358 20 484 3253, E-mail: juha.rouhiainen@metso.com

    Rita Uotila, Vice President, Investor Relations, Outotec Corporation, Tel. +358 20 529 2003, mobile +358 400 954 141, E-mail: rita.uotila@outotec.com

    Saija Kinanen, Director, Corporate Communications, Outotec Corporation, Tel. +358 20 529 2044, mobile +358 40 187 5353, E-mail: saija.kinanen@outotec.com

    Source: Metso Corporation

    This article appears in: News Headlines

    Referenced Stocks: METSO, MXCYY




    CLOSEX

    Sign-in

    Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

    By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


    Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

    View All Highest Rated




    Today's Market Activity

    NASDAQ 8170.23
    61.14  ▲  0.75%
    DJIA 26966.00
    179.32  ▲  0.67%
    S&P 500 2995.82
    22.81  ▲  0.77%
    Data as of Jul 3, 2019
    View All




    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar