InvisibleShield Debuts Glass Elite Screen Protection for the New Apple iPhone 11 Smartphones



All New Family of Products Features InvisibleShield's Strongest Technology Ever

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InvisibleShield®, a ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) brand and the leading global innovator in screen protection, today unveiled the all-new Glass Elite family of products made for the Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. Comprised of InvisibleShield's strongest screen protection ever, the lineup includes Glass Elite VisionGuard®+ with anti-microbial technology, Glass Elite Anti-Glare, Glass Elite Privacy and Glass Elite. This new collection of products offers consumers InvisibleShield's strongest screen protection ever plus a range of technologies to meet their specific needs.



Comprised of InvisibleShield's strongest screen protection ever, InvisibleShield products made for the Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max include Glass Elite VisionGuard®+ with anti-microbial technology, Glass Elite Anti-Glare, Glass Elite Privacy and Glass Elite.









A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fd5f76f7-f66f-40ce-9f19-a4b5824d4a50, and product feature videos are available here:

"At InvisibleShield, our primary mission is to engineer screen protection solutions that offer our users protection from all that every day phone use brings; exposure to blue light and germs, dings and scratches, wandering eyes, and glare from the sun. The Glass Elite family of products features our most advanced technologies to date, and is a testament to that effort," said Brad Bell, senior vice president, global marketing for InvisibleShield. "Glass Elite VisionGuard+, Glass Elite Anti-Glare, Glass Elite Privacy, and Glass Elite deliver the advanced screen protection our customers trust. Each product boasts unique characteristics that offer them unmatched protection and the confidence to take their devices anywhere."

This new Glass Elite collection features InvisibleShield's strongest ever glass and shatter protection technology, making each product 4x stronger1 than traditional glass screen protectors. Exclusive to the lineup is ClearPrint™ technology2, a revolutionary, oleophilic, oil-dispersing treatment designed to break up fingerprint oil. This process makes fingerprints virtually disappear from the screen for a crisp, smudge-free experience.

Additionally, a proprietary Ion Exchange™ technology increases surface compression for better strength and scratch-resistance. Each Glass Elite product brings unique, battle-ready characteristics to the table and offers consumers a range of options that are backed by InvisibleShield's most advanced scratch and impact protection to date.

Glass Elite VisionGuard+ is a first-of-its kind screen protector that promotes overall digital wellness by combining true 4-in-1 protection that features:

Anti-microbial—a new, bacteria-fighting technology that kills 99.99 percent of harmful bacteria found on device screens. The anti-microbial properties infused in the glass won't wear off and continue fighting harmful bacteria over time.

Eyesafe® technology that protects against the damaging effects of exposure to high-energy visible blue light without changing the screen colors or peak resolution.

ClearPrint technology that offers a revolutionary oil-dispersing treatment to break up fingerprint oil, allowing light to pass through, making fingerprints and smudges virtually invisible to the eye.

GlassElite, InvisibleShield's strongest screen protection technology ever.

Glass Elite is the foundation of the newly launched collection and is InvisibleShield's strongest tempered glass screen protector ever. As the next step in the evolution of unbeatable glass screen protection, Glass Elite provides advanced strength for maximum protection.

Glass Elite Anti-Glare features the same durable construction found in Glass Elite in addition to a matte finish designed to prevent glare from direct light, allowing consumers to easily see their screens in direct sunlight.

Glass Elite Privacy offers consumers the same unbeatable strength and shatter protection that runs through the entire lineup in addition to a privacy filter. The two-way, side-view filter provides full-screen privacy while texting, checking email, or browsing the web.

Pricing & Availability:

Glass Elite VisionGuard+ ($49.99 SRP), Glass Elite Anti-Glare ($44.99 SRP), Glass Elite Privacy ($44.99 SRP) and Glass Elite ($39.99 SRP) for the Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max are available now at InvisibleShield.com, Verizon, Best Buy, Target and ZAGG franchise locations nationwide.

InvisibleShield backs its screen protectors with an industry-leading limited lifetime warranty3 and will replace the InvisibleShield if it ever gets worn or damaged for the life of the device4. With more than 215 million screen protectors sold worldwide, InvisibleShield is the No. 1 selling brand for smartphone screen protection in the U.S.5 and has set the industry standard for screen protection.

1 Source: Emtek Lab Testing, 11/9/2018

2 ClearPrint™ technology is licensed from NBD Nanotechnologies

3 Visit zagg.com/warranty-policies for warranty terms and conditions

4Shipping and handling fees apply. See ZAGG.com for details.

5Source: The NPD Group, Inc., U.S. Retail Tracking Service, Cell Phone Screen Protection, Based on Dollars and Units, Jan. 2016- Jul. 2019.

InvisibleShield, the InvisibleShield logo, ZAGG, Glass Elite, and VisionGuard are trademarks of ZAGG IP Holding Co., Inc. Healthe and EyeSafe are trademarks of Healthe LLC. Apple and iPhone are trademarks of Apple Inc. Other trademarks are those of their respective owners.

About InvisibleShield

InvisibleShield is the No. 1 selling industry standard and category creator for screen protection with more than 215 million screen protectors sold worldwide. Committed to empowering consumers to fearlessly enjoy their devices, InvisibleShield provides premium, lifetime protection against scratched, cracked and shattered screens through its military-grade solutions. InvisibleShield is based in Utah and has operations in the United States, Ireland, and China. InvisibleShield products are available worldwide and can be found at leading retailers including Best Buy®, Verizon®, AT&T®, T-Mobile®, Sprint®, Walmart®, Target®, and Amazon.com®. Visit InvisibleShield.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About ZAGG Inc

ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) is a global leader in accessories and technologies that empower mobile lifestyles. The Company has an award-winning product portfolio that includes screen protection, power management solutions, mobile keyboards, personal audio, and cell phone cases sold under the InvisibleShield®, mophie®, ZAGG®, BRAVEN®, IFROGZ®, Gear4®, and HALO® brands. ZAGG Inc has operations in the United States, Ireland, the U.K., and China. For more information, please visit the company's website at ZAGG.com.

Contacts

Media:

The Brand Amp

Christina Rotar

949-438-1109

christina@thebrandamp.com

Company:

ZAGG Inc

Jeff DuBois

801-506-7336

jeff.dubois@ZAGG.com

Source: ZAGG Inc