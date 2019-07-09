Quantcast

Invictus announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

By GlobeNewswire,  July 09, 2019, 09:52:00 AM EDT


Vancouver, British Columbia, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Vancouver, BC, July 9, 2019 - INVICTUS MD STRATEGIES CORP. ("Invictus" or the "Company") (TSXV: GENE; OTCQX: IVITF; FRA: 8IS2) announces it has closed the non-brokered private placement consisting of 1,250,000 units at a price of $0.40 per unit to raise $500,000 announced on July 3, 2019 (the "Private Placement").   Each unit consists of one common share of the Company and a one-half common share purchase warrant, with each full warrant exercisable at $0.60 until July 9, 2021.  The proceeds of the Private Placement will primarily be used for general working capital purposes. 

 

On Behalf of the Board

Trevor Dixon

Chief Executive Officer

 

Investor Relations 1-844-800-6086

E-Mail: connect@invictus-md.com

 

About Invictus

 

Invictus is a global cannabis company with a focus on the Canadian cannabis space, offering a selection of products under a wide range of cannabinoid profiles that fit the demand of the Company's medical clients and retail customers. The Company's integrated sales approach is defined by five pillars of distribution including medical, adult-use, international, Licensed Producer to Licensed Producer and sales to provinces.

 

To meet growing demand, Invictus is expanding its cultivation footprint with three cannabis production facilities licensed under the Cannabis Act, which replaced the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations in Canada. Invictus' wholly-owned subsidiary, Acreage Pharms Ltd.'s ("Acreage") Phase I and Phase II facilities are in full production and Acreage is completing its Phase III cultivation facility. AB Laboratories Inc., a company which is a 50% owned subsidiary of Invictus continues its cultivation facility expansion. Invictus' wholly owned subsidiary 0989561 B.C. Ltd. (dba Canandia Bioceuticals) Delta facility is a licensed producer and has received its sales license issued by Health Canada under the Cannabis Act.  Another of Invictus' wholly owned subsidiaries, 2015059 Alberta Ltd. (dba Leaf Wise), continues to connect medical clients to physicians for medical cannabis and to Invictus' fully licensed cannabis producers under the Cannabis Act.  Future Harvest Development Ltd., a company which is a 82.5% owned subsidiary of Invictus continues to produce high-quality fertilizer and nutrients which are supplied to licensed cannabis producers. Invictus is targeting up to 50 percent of production to medical cannabis. Invictus drives sustainable long-term shareholder value by continuing to develop Invictus' Canadian production of medical and recreational cannabis products. For more information visit www.invictus-md.com.

 

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Kathy Love
Invictus
kathy@invictus-md.com

Source: Invictus

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: GENE, IVITF




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8098.15
-0.23  ▼  0.00%
DJIA 26712.18
-93.96  ▼  0.35%
S&P 500 2970.09
-5.86  ▼  0.20%
Data as of Jul 9, 2019 | 10:05AM
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar