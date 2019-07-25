Invictus announces Annual General Meeting Results





Vancouver, BC, July 25, 2019 - INVICTUS MD STRATEGIES CORP. ("Invictus" or the "Company") (TSXV: GENE; OTCQX: IVITF; FRA: 8IS2) is pleased to report that at the Company's Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") held today in Vancouver, shareholders received the consolidated audited financial statements of the Company for the year ended January 31, 2019 and approved all of the resolutions put forward at the Meeting, namely:

Appointed Manning, Elliott, LLP, as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorized the directors to fix their remuneration;

Fixed the number of directors at five (5);

Elected Trevor Dixon, Paul Sparkes, Keith Stein, Richard Lee and Colin Kinsley as directors for the ensuing year; and

Approved the Company's incentive stock option plan.

Following the Meeting the Board of Directors appointed the following officers:

Trevor Dixon - President and Chief Executive Officer

Harbir Toor - Chief Financial Officer

Marc Ripa - Chief Operating Officer

Kathy Love - Corporate Secretary

About Invictus

Invictus is a global cannabis company with a focus on the Canadian cannabis space, offering a selection of products under a wide range of cannabinoid profiles that fit the demand of the Company's medical clients and retail customers. The Company's integrated sales approach is defined by five pillars of distribution including medical, adult-use, international, Licensed Producer to Licensed Producer and sales to provinces.

To meet growing demand, Invictus is expanding its cultivation footprint with three cannabis production facilities licensed under the Cannabis Act, which replaced the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations in Canada. Invictus' wholly-owned subsidiary, Acreage Pharms Ltd.'s ("Acreage") Phase I and Phase II facilities are in full production and Acreage is completing its Phase III cultivation facility. AB Laboratories Inc., a company which is a 50% owned subsidiary of Invictus continues its cultivation facility expansion. Invictus' wholly owned subsidiary 0989561 B.C. Ltd. (dba Canandia Bioceuticals) Delta facility is a licensed producer and has received its sales license issued by Health Canada under the Cannabis Act. Another of Invictus' wholly owned subsidiaries, 2015059 Alberta Ltd. (dba Leaf Wise), continues to connect medical clients to physicians for medical cannabis and to Invictus' fully licensed cannabis producers under the Cannabis Act. Future Harvest Development Ltd., a company which is a 82.5% owned subsidiary of Invictus continues to produce high-quality fertilizer and nutrients which are supplied to licensed cannabis producers. Invictus is targeting up to 50 percent of production to medical cannabis. Invictus drives sustainable long-term shareholder value by continuing to develop Invictus' Canadian production of medical and recreational cannabis products. For more information visit www.invictus-md.com.

