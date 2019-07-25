Invicta Launching an Officially Licensed NFL Luxury Watch Collection on Evine





MINNEAPOLIS, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI), today announced Invicta's Officially Licensed NFL luxury watch collection will launch on Evine in a live television broadcast on July 28-29, 2019 from the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.



Celebrating football's rich and spirited heritage, Invicta has teamed-up with the NFL to create luxury timepieces based on two of their signature designs that will be made available for all 32 NFL teams.

Tim Peterman, CEO of iMedia Brands, Inc., stated, "Eyal and Invicta continue to bring great brands to our network. This NFL collection is a perfect fit for us and our customers."

Evine will be the exclusive retailer of the collection for a limited window, July 28- September 6, and will also create a unique, pop-up shop at the Pro Football Hall of FameFun Fest and induction ceremony August 1-3, 2019.

Customers can shop the collection on www.evine.com and watch these events on Evine via cable and satellite, mobile app, and the live stream on www.evine.com. Evine airs on DIRECTV channels 73 and 316, DISH Network channel 134, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, select Samsung Smart TVs, YouTube and on the nation's top cable providers.

About iMedia Brands, Inc.

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) is a global interactive media company that manages a growing portfolio of niche, lifestyle television networks and web service businesses, primarily in North America, for both English speaking and soon Spanish speaking audiences and customers. Its brand portfolio spans multiple business models and product categories and includes Evine (becoming ShopHQ end of August), iMedia Web Services and soon to be launched Bulldog Shopping Network and LaVenta Shopping Network. Please visit www.imediabrands.com for more investor information.

About Invicta Watch Group

Led by innovation and nurtured with the consistency of quality and brand personality, the forward-thinking energy of The Invicta Watch Group continues its brazen journey. The long- held belief that supremely crafted timepieces can be offered for modest sums is the founding principle of Invicta and that ideology still resides at the core of all Invicta creations. In setting a premise of exceptional standards, Invicta maintains their objective by successfully satisfying consumers and collectors alike at any price point.

Invicta has set a timing precedent as masters of case complications. We have taken the meticulous art of case construction to new levels. The expertise and execution in design and case construction is intrinsic to our innovative reputation and style.

Utilizing high-quality materials generally found only in high-priced brands, Invicta generated tremendous intrigue winning over enthusiasts and retailers while confounding competitors. From skeletonized movements to a unique gold layering technique to exceptional construction, Invicta has become one of the most technically capable watchmakers in the world.

