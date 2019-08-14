Investview Signs Letter of Intent (LOI) to License Micro-Investing App, to be Distributed Through Kuvera





Salt Lake City, UT, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Investview Corporation (OTCQB:INVU) through its wholly owned subsidiary Kuvera LLC has entered into a letter of intent for a micro investing app currently in development.



Investview, working directly with the developer, has previewed a micro-investing app that addresses an untapped market consisting of more than a billion potential micro investors. It's revolutionary for the international financial services industry for these reasons:

Enables investments for as little as $10 into US stocks and ETFs through a fund anticipated to be created in the near future. It is presently not feasible for non-U.S. investors to invest $10 in U.S. since the fees to transfer funds into an account are higher than $10.

Money transfer fees for small denominations are extremely low making the deposit feasible. The fee to deposit is 3% plus a fixed $0.30. For example, the fee for a $10 deposit is $0.60 or 6% and the fee for a $1,000 deposit would be $30.30 or 3.03%. Most banks charge a minimum fee of $35+ to wire the funds into a brokerage account.

Investview expects to solidify a licensing agreement as the app is prepared for launch, enabling Kuvera distributors to offer the app to their international customers.

"Micro Investing is another innovative way for individuals to participate in the world's financial markets. We are committed to bringing education, innovation and convenience to our customers to assist in their personal financial management and this app meets those needs," said Chad Garner, President Kuvera LLC.

Investview invites everyone to attend their shareholder webinar today, Wednesday August 14th, at 4:30 pm eastern to discuss quarterly financials and recent company announcements. You may register for the webinar by visiting https://investview.com/ or by visiting the following link:

https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/1460355251362555660

About Investview, Inc.

Investview, Inc. is a diversified financial technology organization that operates through its wholly -owned subsidiaries, to provide financial products and services to individuals, accredited investors and select financial institutions. www.investview.com

Kuvera LLC for personal money management and education services. www.kuveraglobal.com

United Games LLC for social mobile app and live interaction services. www.unitedgames.com

SAFE Management LLC for investment advisory services. www.safeadvglobal.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements". When the words "believes," "expects," "plans," "projects," "estimates," and similar expressions are used, they identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Management's current beliefs and assumptions and information currently available to Management and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Information concerning factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements can be found in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to publicly release revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Investor Contact:

pr@investview.com

Source: Investview Corporation