Investview (OTCQB:INVU) New Platform and Products to Bolster Already Increasing Revenues



Salt Lake City, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Investview Corporation (OTCQB:INVU) wholly owned subsidiaries Kuvera LLC and SAFE Management LLC launched a new product delivery platform and additional products to all customers on Wednesday August 21st, 2019.

Kuvera LLC held a webinar to demonstrate their new product delivery platform which streamlines the customer experience, is programmed for faster load times worldwide and includes the new Kuvera University experience.

The new platform enabled us to completely recreate Kuvera University offering trade education in multiple languages for multiple markets. Basic and advanced courses for FOREX, digital currency, and equity markets are available in an easy to follow continuum so the customer can develop their own personal training experience.

Also announced was "managed forex trade services" from SAFE Management LLC, Commodity Trading Advisor. SAFE is now offering the FX Global strategy to international customers who lack the time to trade for themselves.

"The two largest obstacles for individuals who seek to learn how to trade is a lack of trading capital and a lack of time. SAFE Management provides managed trade services so individuals can enter the financial markets and have a professional trade for them if they don't have the time. By offering a low account minimum of $500, we seek to provide customers the same access as high net worth and institutions to global financial services. Managed Forex services has been the most requested product from our customer base over the last twelve months," said Annette Raynor, CEO of Investview and General Manager of SAFE.

SAFE Management also announced that additional managed trade strategies for FOREX and the United States will be delivered over the next six months.

About Investview, Inc.

Investview, Inc. is a diversified financial technology organization that operates through its wholly -owned subsidiaries, to provide financial products and services to individuals, accredited investors and select financial institutions. www.investview.com

Kuvera LLC for personal money management and education services. www.kuveraglobal.com



United Games LLC for social mobile app and live interaction services. www.unitedgames.com

SAFE Management LLC for investment advisory services. www.safeadvglobal.com



Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements". When the words "believes," "expects," "plans," "projects," "estimates," and similar expressions are used, they identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Management's current beliefs and assumptions and information currently available to Management and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Information concerning factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements can be found in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to publicly release revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Source: Investview Corporation