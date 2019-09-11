Investview (OTCQB:INVU) Announces Jayme McWidener, CPA, as New Chief Financial Officer



Salt Lake City, Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Investview Corporation (OTCQB:INVU) is pleased to announce Jayme McWidener as the new Chief Financial Officer.



Jayme McWidener through her firm MAC Accounting has played an instrumental role since April of 2017 in assisting the Company through the last ten quarters and two annual audits. William Kosoff, former CFO, will become Investview's Corporate Secretary, expanding the Senior Management team and resources dedicated to the Company.

Ms. McWidener earned her bachelor's degree and Masters of Business Administration from Drake University and became an auditor for Cahaba GBA in 2001 before joining HJ & Associates, LLC ("HJ") in January 2004 as an audit staff member. She obtained her CPA license in 2007 and worked at HJ focusing on auditing SEC reporting companies, eventually being promoted to an audit senior and audit manager before she became a partner at HJ in January 2014. Ms. McWidener spent just over 2 years as a partner with HJ and with its successor, Haynie & Company. In April of 2016 she established Mac Accounting Group, LLP and the firm specialized in PCAOB audits for SEC reporting companies and AICPA audits for private companies in a variety of industries. As a CPA and Auditor, Jayme is acutely aware of the proper financial accounting procedures for publicly reporting companies.

"We are extremely excited that Jayme accepted our offer to join the Corporate Management team. She is aware of our highest priority of achieving profitability and as CFO she will be able to assist and guide us in reaching this objective," said Annette Raynor, Investview CEO.

"I'm honored to be part of the Investview management team and am excited to be a part of their growth and journey to profitability. Investview and its subsidiaries have the right people and plans in place and I have no doubt we will be able to capitalize on the opportunities that lie ahead of us," said Jayme McWidener.

Mario Romano, Investview Director of Finance, added, "Jayme works extremely well with our team and understands our aggressive pace of development. I personally believe she will be able to help us navigate our unique family of subsidiaries and services to profitability."

About Investview, Inc.

Investview, Inc. is a diversified financial technology organization that operates through its subsidiaries, to provide financial products and services to individuals, accredited investors and select financial institutions. For more information on Investview and all of its wholly owned subsidiaries please visit: www.investview.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements". When the words "believes," "expects," "plans," "projects," "estimates," and similar expressions are used, they identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Management's current beliefs and assumptions and information currently available to Management and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Information concerning factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements can be found in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to publicly release revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Source: Investview Corporation