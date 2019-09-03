Investview (OTCQB:INVU) to Present at the RHK Capital 4th Annual Disruptive Growth Conference Hosted by Reed Smith



SALT LAKE CITY, UT, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE - Investview Corporation (OTCQB:INVU) will be presenting at the RHK Capital 4th Annual Disruptive Growth Conference on Thursday September 5th, 2019 at 2:45 pm eastern.

Mario Romano, Investview's Director of Finance, and Annette Raynor, Investview's CEO, will be making the presentation and focusing on the Company's newly launched initiative APEX. APEX, which formally launched on August 31st, 2019, is the entry into Big Data and a program for individuals to participate in the anticipated explosive growth in Technology and Processing platforms.

"We are pleased that our recent launch of APEX coincides with our presentation at this prestigious event. We know Big Data is 4th Industrial Revolution and it is upon us today. We have created a model that allows everyone to participate in this growth while creating passive income. This is a Revolution and we look forward to sharing the details with those who attend our session," said Mario Romano, Investview Director of Finance.

The 2019 Disruptive Growth Conference will offer the exclusive opportunity to discover growth companies with disruptive technologies and business models covering the following sectors: communications, consumer, energy/alternative energy, healthcare, industrial, life sciences, natural resources, and technology.

Advisory Group Equity Services, Ltd. (dba RHK Capital) was founded in 1984. RHK Capital is a boutique investment banking firm specializing in small to medium-sized transactions. RHK is led by a management team with extensive financial industry experience and a desire to provide companies and individuals with the tools and expertise to accomplish their financial goals. In addition to investment banking, RHK has grown to include businesses in general securities, emerging market securities, distressed and high yield debt securities, investment management, mortgages, and business lending. As a division of Advisory Group Equity Services (AGES), all securities are offered through Advisory Group Equity Services Ltd., a registered broker-dealer, member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation.

AGES, as part of the holding company TAG Group, Inc., is a leading provider of estate, business and financial services for high net worth individuals and business entities. TAG maintains a comprehensive network of legal, financial and accounting professionals who are committed to providing the highest level of service to their clients. TAG maintains three separate and distinct operating units under its corporate umbrella, they are: Trust Advisory Group, Ltd., Advisory Group Equity Services, Ltd., and Estate Insurance Services, Ltd.

Reed Smith is a dynamic international law firm dedicated to helping clients move their businesses forward. Our long-standing relationships and international outlook make us the go-to partner for speedy resolution of complex transactions, disputes and regulatory matters. At Reed Smith, we believe that the practice of law has the ability to drive progress. We know your time is valuable and your matters are important. We are focused on outcomes, are highly collaborative, and have deep industry insight that, when coupled with our local market knowledge, allows us to anticipate and address your needs. You deserve purposeful, highly engaged client service that drives progress for your business.

For those interested in attending, please visit www.DisruptNYC.com for more information.

Investview, Inc. is a diversified financial technology organization that operates through its subsidiaries, to provide financial products and services to individuals, accredited investors and select financial institutions. For more information on Investview and all of its wholly owned subsidiaries please visit: www.investview.com



Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements". When the words "believes," "expects," "plans," "projects," "estimates," and similar expressions are used, they identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Management's current beliefs and assumptions and information currently available to Management and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Information concerning factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements can be found in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to publicly release revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

