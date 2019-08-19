Investview (OTCQB:INVU) Reports Positive Cash Flow for the First Time in Company History with $902,970 in the Quarter



SALT LAKE CITY, UT, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE - Investview Corporation (OTCQB:INVU) released its first quarter financials (Form 10Q) reporting positive cash flow, increased subscription revenue, and decreased net loss.

The Company released its quarterly financial report mid-day on Wednesday, August 14th, and held a live shareholder webinar after the market closed at 4:30 p.m. eastern

The Company presented the following achievements for the quarter:

Positive Cash Flow of $902,970 in the quarter, for the first time in operating history

Net Subscription Revenue increased 23% for the Quarter vs. the same Quarter last year

Net Loss from Operations decreased from $1,505,439 to $825,141 representing a 45% decrease for this quarter vs. the same quarter ending June 2018

During the shareholder webinar, the Company discussed:

Recent 8K announcing funding

Increase of the Board of Directors with the inclusion of Brian McMullen

Announced Management changes that include Brian McMullen working with President Chad Garner to set the course for Kuvera LLC

Ryan Smith to establish and lead the direction for SAFETek LLC and the APEX product

Annette Raynor as the new CEO of Investview

The significance of the Letter of Intent to License a Micro Investing App

"Our management announcements better focus our executive team to bring forward the objectives of each of our subsidiaries. Our primary objective remains profitability as we continue to roll out our plan for worldwide growth," said Annette Raynor, Chief Executive Officer.

Annette Raynor, CEO, addressed the Company's announcements since the last shareholder update of June 3rd, 2019 and explained the significance of the Company having a license to a Micro Investing app placing them in a significant growth category of the financial sector. Chad Garner, President of Kuvera, reported the achievements of all Investview subsidiaries including SAFE Management, Kuvera France, and SAFE Tek. Mario Romano, Director of Finance, reviewed the highlights of the Company's Annual Audited Financials and the Quarterly Report. Mr. Romano also held a Q&A session where he posed the most often asked questions of the shareholders and provided answers to each.

Mario Romano, Director of Finance, added, "Positive Cash Flow is another affirmative indicator that we are on the path to profitability. We will continue to streamline operations, increase productivity at our subsidiary levels and create awareness for our company through on-going media campaigns."

The replay of the shareholder webinar and the full Quarterly Financial Report can be viewed by visiting investview.com

About Investview, Inc.

Investview, Inc. is a diversified financial technology organization that operates through its wholly -owned subsidiaries, to provide financial products and services to individuals, accredited investors and select financial institutions. www.investview.com

Kuvera LLC for personal money management and education services: www.kuveraglobal.com

United Games LLC for social mobile app and live interaction services: www.unitedgames.com

SAFE Management LLC for investment advisory services: www.safeadvglobal.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements". When the words "believes," "expects," "plans," "projects," "estimates," and similar expressions are used, they identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Management's current beliefs and assumptions and information currently available to Management and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Information concerning factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements can be found in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to publicly release revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

