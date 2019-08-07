Investview Closes Additional Funding and Announces Management Changes to Facilitate Significant Growth in Revenues





Salt Lake City, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Investview Corporation (OTCQB:INVU) secured additional funding through a long-term investor and announces structural changes.

The funding closed on July 23rd, 2019 in the form of a Securities Purchase and Royalty Agreement, as outlined in the Company's 8K filing of July 25th, 2019.

Also announced were the following focused actions taken to better align management resources to future growth.

· The Board of Directors was expanded to (4) members

· Ryan Smith voluntarily resigned as CEO of Investview to spearhead the establishment and growth of Apex Tek and Safe Tek, the two companies poised for entry in the high computing performance (HPC), data mining and 4IR (4th Industrial Revolution) applications.

· Annette Raynor, the Company's Chief Operating Officer, was appointed to serve as the Company's new Chief Executive Officer.

"This is a re-alignment of management allowing us to capitalize and deploy our strongest resources to the launch and growth of the brand APEX and our entry into the HPC and mining space. In addition, we gain additional insight and consult for our board of directors to assist the Company in navigating our highest priorities which is reaching profitability and launching the Apex and SAFE Tek companies," said Annette Raynor, Chief Operating Officer.

The management team will drive key initiatives in support of its continued revenue growth. Net Revenue increased to $29,659,081 representing a 66% annual increase. Net Revenue increased from $17,917,432 for the year ended March 31, 2018, to $29,659,081 for the year ended March 31, 2019 which represents an increase of $11,741,649 in net revenue and 66%, year over year growth.

The Company will be releasing its first quarter fiscal year financials in the upcoming weeks and has planned a shareholder webinar for Wednesday August 14th, 2019 to discuss these announcements and review the first quarter performance.

"We are committed to on-going shareholder communications to share our progress in reaching our objectives. We announced our shareholder webinar shortly after our last live conference and look forward to everyone joining us on August 14th," said Mario Romano, Director of Finance.

The shareholder webinar is open to everyone. You may register for the webinar by visiting investview.com or the following link:

https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/1460355251362555660



Investview's 8-K can be found by visiting the following edgar link:

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/862651/000149315219009896/0001493152-19-009896-index.htm



About Investview, Inc.

Investview, Inc. is a diversified financial technology organization that operates through its wholly -owned subsidiaries, to provide financial products and services to individuals, accredited investors and select financial institutions. www.investview.com

Kuvera LLC for personal money management and education services. www.kuveraglobal.com



United Games LLC for social mobile app and live interaction services. www.unitedgames.com

SAFE Management LLC for investment advisory services. www.safeadvglobal.com



Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements". When the words "believes," "expects," "plans," "projects," "estimates," and similar expressions are used, they identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Management's current beliefs and assumptions and information currently available to Management and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Information concerning factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements can be found in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to publicly release revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Investor Contact:

pr@investview.com

Source: Investview Corporation