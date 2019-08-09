Investor / Analyst Meeting at Pluralsight LIVE 2019





SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Aug. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS), the technology learning platform, today announced that Aaron Skonnard, co-founder and CEO, James Budge, CFO, and Nate Walkingshaw, CXO, will speak at a special meeting for investors and analysts at our third annual user conference, Pluralsight LIVE 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah on August 28th at 12:10pm MT.



A live webcast of the event will be accessible from the Pluralsight website at investors.pluralsight.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following conclusion of the live event.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight is an enterprise technology skills platform that delivers a unified, end-to-end learning experience for businesses across the globe. Through a subscription service, companies are empowered to move at the speed of technology, increasing proficiency, innovation and efficiency. Founded in 2004 and trusted by Fortune 500 companies, Pluralsight provides customers with on-demand access to a digital ecosystem of learning tools, including adaptive skill tests, directed learning paths, expert-authored courses, interactive labs and analytics. For more information, visit pluralsight.com.

Pluralsight and the Pluralsight logo are trademarks of Pluralsight, LLC in the United States and in jurisdictions throughout the world.

Investor Relations Contact:

Mark McReynolds

Investor Relations

Pluralsight

801-784-9007

ir@pluralsight.com

Media Contact:

DJ Anderson

Communications/Press

Pluralsight

801-784-9007

dj@pluralsight.com

Source: Pluralsight, Inc.