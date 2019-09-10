Inventronics Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer and Option Grant





CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inventronics Limited ("Inventronics" or the "Corporation") (IVX:TSX Venture), a designer and manufacturer of custom enclosures for the telecommunications, electric transmission, cable television and other industries in North America, today announced the appointment of Robert Brookwell as Inventronics' Chief Financial Officer.



Since 2016, Mr. Brookwell has been an independent financial and operations consultant. From April 2005 to June 2016, Mr. Brookwell served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Gemini Corporation, a TSX Venture Exchange listed energy services firm. Mr. Brookwell is a Chartered Professional Accountant and has a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Calgary. Mr. Brookwell has served as a director of Inventronics since February 2019.

In connection with the appointment of Mr. Brookwell as Chief Financial Officer the board of directors of the Corporation has granted, pursuant to the Corporation's option plan, 100,000 options to Mr. Brookwell. Each option entitles Mr. Brookwell to purchase one common share of the Corporation at an exercise price of $0.165 per common share, and is exercisable for a period of five years from the date of grant.

About Inventronics

Inventronics Limited designs and manufactures custom enclosures and other products for an array of customers in the telecommunications, electric utility, cable television, oil and gas, electronics and computer services industries in North America. The Corporation owns its ISO 9001-registered production facility in Brandon, Manitoba.

Shares of Inventronics trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "IVX." For more information about the Corporation, its products and its services, go to www.inventronics.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Dan J. Stearne, President and CEO (204) 717-0487 dstearne@inventronics.com

