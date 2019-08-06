Inuvo to Host Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call on Wednesday, August 14th at 4:30 p.m. ET





LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE American:INUV), a leading provider of marketing technology, powered by artificial intelligence that serves brands and agencies, will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 and provide a business update.



Conference Call Details:

Date:Wednesday, August 14, 2019

Time:4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Toll-free Dial-in Number: 1-888-394-8218

International Dial-in Number: 1-323-701-0225

Conference ID: 5257980

Live Webcast:https://investor.inuvo.com/ir-calendar

A telephone replay will be available through August 28, 2019. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international). At the system prompt, enter the code 5257980 followed by the # sign. You will then be prompted for your name, company and phone number. Playback will then automatically begin.

About Inuvo

Inuvo®, Inc. (NYSE American:INUV) is a market leader in artificial intelligence, aligning and delivering consumer-oriented product & brand messaging strategies online based on powerful, anonymous and proprietary consumer intent data for agencies, advertisers and partners. To learn more, visit www.inuvo.com.

