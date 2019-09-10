Inuvo Announces the Availability of Connected TV within the IntentKey™ Prospecting Engine





LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE American:INUV), a leading provider of marketing technology, powered by artificial intelligence that serves brands and agencies, today announced the integration of Connected TV media inventory to the IntentKey™. Brands and agencies can now easily add Connected TV audiences, identified by the IntentKey™, to the list of media available for messaging.



Nielson reports 74% of US households now have at least one internet Connected TV device. Inuvo's integration of the IntentKey™ into Connected TV advertising creates an unrivaled, data-driven offering that can reach audiences watching television online.

The IntentKey™ now allows advertisers to target and message their preferred audience segments on Connected TV inventory that includes Hulu, NBC, Roku, Apple TV and others as one component in their broader marketing strategy.

Amir Bakhshaie, Vice President of Product Development, commented, "The integration of the IntentKey™ brings the power of data-driven audience targeting to online TV with a level of precision heretofore unavailable. Marketers can now confidently execute targeted multi-device campaigns at the household level that includes TV to drive enhanced campaign performance."

Inuvo's Connected TV offering is live across multiple clients and delivering strong results.

About Inuvo

Inuvo®, Inc. (NYSE American:INUV) is a market leader in artificial intelligence, aligning and delivering consumer-oriented product & brand messaging strategies online based on powerful, anonymous and proprietary consumer intent data for agencies, advertisers and partners. To learn more, visit www.inuvo.com.

About the IntentKey™

Inuvo®'s IntentKey™ is a patented, machine-learning technology designed to mirror the manner in which the human brain instantly associates ideas, emotions, places, people, and objects. It creates an accurate, high-definition picture of consumer intent and sentiment related to a particular topic or item. Inuvo harnesses the power of the IntentKey™ to discover and reach high volumes of incremental in-market and relevant audiences that are hidden from typical marketing approaches. The IntentKey™ enables pinpoint media execution reaching consumers throughout the purchasing funnel all the way to conversion.

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding the proposed public offering and the intended use of proceeds from the offering. The offering is subject to market and other conditions and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including market conditions, risks associated with the cash requirements of our business and other risks detailed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and represent our views only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Inuvo Company Contact:

Wally Ruiz

Chief Financial Officer

Tel (501) 205-8397

wallace.ruiz@inuvo.com

Investor Relations:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

Tel (212) 896-1254

Valter@KCSA.com

Source: Inuvo Inc.