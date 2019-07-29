Intuitive Appoints Amy L. Ladd, M.D. to its Board of Directors





SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intuitive (Nasdaq:ISRG), a global technology leader in minimally invasive care and the pioneer of robotic-assisted surgery, today announced the appointment of Amy L. Ladd, M.D., from Stanford University Medical Center to its board of directors, effective Aug. 1, 2019.



"Dr. Ladd brings deep surgical and medical perspective to our board of directors," said Intuitive CEO Gary Guthart. "We are excited to welcome her and look forward to her contributions."

Dr. Ladd has spent nearly three decades practicing orthopaedic surgery at Stanford University, specializing in hand surgery and research focused on deciphering the progression and treatment of common basilar thumb arthritis. She currently serves as the Elsbach-Richards Professor of Surgery, and by courtesy, Professor of Medicine (Immunology & Rheumatology) at the Stanford University Medical Center. She holds ten patents and trademarks for innovation that include treatment for wrist fractures, thumb arthritis and that promote musculoskeletal health awareness.

Dr. Ladd also served as the chair of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) Board of Specialties Society and is a past member of the AAOS board of directors. She previously served as president of the Ruth Jackson Orthopaedic Society.

Dr. Ladd received her M.D. from SUNY Upstate Medical University, completed Orthopaedic Residency at the University of Rochester, and completed the Harvard Combined Hand Surgery Fellowship. Dr. Ladd was a fellow at L'Institut de la Main in Paris, France prior to joining the Stanford University faculty in 1990. She completed her undergraduate degree in History at Dartmouth College.

