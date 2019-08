Intrusion Inc. Announces Financial Release Date and Conference Call

Richardson, Texas, Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrusion Inc. (OTCQB:INTZ), ("Intrusion") will announce second quarter 2019 financial results on Monday, August 12, 2019. The press release will be published over the wire services after the market closes. The release will also be available on the company's web site at www.intrusion.com. Intrusion management will review the Company's financial and operational progress for the second quarter 2019 during a conference call later that day at 4:00 P.M., CDT.



Interested investors can access the call at 1-877-258-4925 at 4:00 P.M., CDT. For those unable to participate in the live conference call, a replay will be accessible beginning August 12, 2019 at approximately 7:00 P.M., CDT until August 19, 2019 by calling 1-855-859-2056. At the replay prompt, enter conference identification number 6866927. In addition, a live and archived audio webcast of the conference call will be available at www.intrusion.com.

About Intrusion Inc.

Intrusion Inc. is a global provider of entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. Intrusion's product families include TraceCop™ for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant™ for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection. Intrusion's products help protect critical information assets by quickly detecting, protecting, analyzing and reporting attacks or misuse of classified, private and regulated information for government and enterprise networks. For more information, please visit www.intrusion.com. We develop, market and support a family of entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products.

Contact Michael L. Paxton, VP, CFO 972.301.3658, mpaxton@intrusion.com

