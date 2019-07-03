Introducing endless data in combination with device financing and family discounts, only from TELUS





TELUS is the first Canadian national carrier to launch Peace of Mind™ rate plans and Easy Payment® device financing together with family discounts, offering Canadians endless data with no data overages on Canada's fastest network

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, TELUS took a big step forward in its unwavering commitment to put Customers First by becoming the first national carrier to deliver three innovative programs in combination, providing more value, simplicity and transparency to Canadians than ever before.



"As part of our long-standing commitment to put our customers at the heart of everything we do, we are pleased to launch these new programs in concert to provide our customers with endless data on the device of their choice on the largest and fastest wireless network in the world," said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO of TELUS. "As champions for Canadian consumers, we are dedicated to providing enhanced peace of mind by exceeding our customers' growing mobility needs in service excellence, network quality, value and affordability."

TELUS Easy Paymentdevice financing gives customers access to any smartphone in TELUS' leading device line-up, including iconic smartphones starting at $0 upfront, with easy payment financing options over 24 months, alongside transparent billing that clearly separates the device cost from the monthly rate plan fee.

TELUS Peace of Mind rate plans give new, renewing and bring-your-own-device customers access to endless data starting at $75 per month for 10GB of high-speed data without ever having to worry about overage charges. If customers exceed their high-speed data bucket, they can continue to stream, share and stay connected as much as they want with speeds up to 512 kbps, all on Canada's fastest and largest network.

TELUS Family Discounts provide incremental savings off the monthly rate plan with every new family member who signs up. Two family members will each receive $5 off a month, three family members $10 each, and four or more family members will each receive savings of $15 a month.

"As a result of our customers first focus, TELUS has consistently led the industry in client loyalty and network performance," continued Entwistle. "Over the past several years, we have introduced numerous customer-centric programs to enhance the user experience and simplify our service offerings. As we prepare for the advent of 5G, I am exceptionally grateful to the TELUS team for working so passionately over the past several months to launch these innovative programs in combination, to deliver the most value for our customers, backed by our amazing service experience."

The TELUS Easy Payment device financing program makes it easier for Canadians to finance any smartphone in our device lineup at no interest over 24 months for as little as $0 upfront. TELUS Easy Payment also separates device costs from the rate plan, making monthly bills much clearer and device repayment much easier to track. Customers have the option to pay a low upfront cost and amortize the balance over 24 equal payments or choose a low monthly cost over 24 months with a higher upfront payment. Customers can save even more when they agree to bring their device back at the end of their two year term with our Bring-It-Back program.

TELUS Peace of Mind rate plans provide Canadians with endless data so they can search, stream, work, play and stay connected on Canada's largest and fastest wireless network from coast to coast, without ever worrying about data overage charges. With TELUS' Peace of Mind rate plans starting at $75 per month for 10GB of high-speed data, TELUS is offering certainty, control and affordability for today's connected consumer. Peace of Mind plans include unlimited nationwide talk, text and picture messaging along with endless data. If a customer reaches their high-speed data threshold within their monthly billing cycle, data speeds will be reduced to 512 kbps, enabling customers to continue to browse the web, engage in social media, stream music, and send email and text messages without being charged overages. This speed was tested and deliberately chosen to protect the consumer experience, while ensuring overall network reliability.

TELUS Peace of Mind plans and TELUS Easy Payment device financing programs are also available for TELUS Small Business customers.

For more information, visit telus.com/peaceofmind.

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE:TU) is one of Canada's largest telecommunications companies and was ranked first in Canada for Network Quality Performance by J.D. Power in 2019, with $14.5 billion of annual revenue and 14.0 million subscriber connections, including 9.7 million wireless subscribers, 1.9 million Internet subscribers, 1.2 million residential voice and 1.1 million TELUS TV customers. TELUS provides a wide range of communications products and services, including wireless, data, Internet protocol (IP), voice, television, entertainment, video and home and business security. TELUS is also Canada's largest healthcare IT provider, and TELUS International delivers business process solutions around the globe.

In support of our philosophy to give where we live, TELUS, our team members and retirees have contributed $690 million to charitable and not-for-profit organizations, and volunteered more than 1.3 million days of service to local communities since 2000. Created in 2005 by President and CEO Darren Entwistle, TELUS' 13 Canadian community boards and five International boards have led the Company's support of grassroots charities and have contributed $72 million in support of 7,000 local charitable projects, enriching the lives of more than 2 million children and youth, annually. TELUS was honoured to be named the most outstanding philanthropic corporation globally for 2010 by the Association of Fundraising Professionals, becoming the first Canadian company to receive this prestigious international recognition.

For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com.

