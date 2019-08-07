Quantcast

See headlines for ISYRF
View Print Version
More from GlobeNewswire

    Intrinsyc (TSX:ITC and OTCQX: ISYRF) to Report Second Quarter and Year to Date Fiscal 2019 Results

    By GlobeNewswire,  August 07, 2019, 07:32:00 AM EDT

    Intrinsyc (TSX:ITC and OTCQX:ISYRF) to Report Second Quarter and Year to Date Fiscal 2019 Results


    VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrinsyc Technologies Corporation (TSX: ITC and OTCQX:ISYRF) ("Intrinsyc" or the "Company"), a leading provider of solutions for the development of embedded and Internet of Things ("IoT") devices will release its second quarter and year to date fiscal 2019 financial results on August 14, 2019. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) on the same day. On the call, Mr. Tracy Rees, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. George Reznik, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the financial results announced.

    This conference call may be accessed in North America, toll-free, by dialing 1-800-319-4610 or direct, and internationally by dialing +1-604-638-5340 approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. This conference line is operator assisted and an access PIN is not required. The conference call will also be broadcast live over the Internet and available for replay on the Company's Investor Relations Conference Calls web page. Analysts and investors are invited to participate on the call. Questions may be submitted to invest@intrinsyc.com prior to the call.

    About Intrinsyc Technologies Corporation

    Intrinsyc Technologies is a product development company that provides comprehensive and tailored solutions that enable the development and production of next-generation embedded and IoT devices. Solutions span the development life cycle from concept to production and help device makers and technology suppliers create compelling differentiated products with faster time-to-market. Intrinsyc is publicly traded (TSX: ITC and OTCQX:ISYRF) and is headquartered in Vancouver, BC, Canada.

    CONTACT INFORMATION

    George W. Reznik

    Chief Financial Officer

    Intrinsyc Technologies Corporation

    Email: greznik@intrinsyc.com

    Phone: +1-604-678-3734

    Source: Intrinsyc Technologies Corporation

    This article appears in: News Headlines

    Referenced Stocks: ISYRF




    CLOSEX

    Sign-in

    Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

    By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


    Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

    View All Highest Rated




    Today's Market Activity

    NASDAQ 7833.27
    107.23  ▲  1.39%
    DJIA 26029.52
    311.78  ▲  1.21%
    S&P 500 2881.77
    37.03  ▲  1.30%
    Data as of Aug 6, 2019
    View All




    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar