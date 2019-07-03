Quantcast

    By GlobeNewswire,  July 03, 2019, 07:30:00 AM EDT

    Intrinsyc (TSX: ITC and OTCQX:ISYRF) Announces New Orders Valued at US$818,176


    Clients are Developing Innovative Telecommunications, UAVs, Military and Medical Devices Utilizing the Company's Industry-Leading Edge Computing Modules

    VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Intrinsyc Technologies Corporation (TSX: ITC and OTCQX:ISYRF) ("Intrinsyc" or the "Company"), a leading provider of solutions for the development of embedded and Internet of Things ("IoT") products, today announced the receipt of orders, over the past week, that are in aggregate valued at US$818,176.

    Orders for the Company's Open-Q™ embedded computing modules are valued at US$384,240 and include an initial stocking order for a new production client building medical devices.  The Company also received orders from existing and new clients for product development services valued in aggregate at US$433,936. 

    "We are pleased with these new orders that represent both; multiple clients that are developing new products powered by the Company's edge computing modules, as well as a new client that has begun commercial shipment of a new product," stated George Reznik, Chief Financial Officer, Intrinsyc. 

    About Intrinsyc Technologies Corporation

    Intrinsyc provides comprehensive product development services, as well as the industry's highest-performance edge computing modules, to enable rapid commercialization of intelligent Internet of Things ("IoT") products. Intrinsyc has successfully delivered over 1,400 client projects including sophisticated consumer and industrial IoT products like: robotics, connected cameras, smart displays, augmented reality, smart buildings, wearables, in-vehicle infotainment, and many others.  Intrinsyc's Open-Q™ System on Modules incorporate the industry's most advanced processor technology from Qualcomm Technologies Inc., and help OEMs to rapidly bring industry leading products, with rich functionality and high performance, to market.  Intrinsyc is publicly traded (TSX: ITC and OTCQX:ISYRF) and is headquartered in Vancouver, BC, Canada; with additional product development centers in Taipei, Taiwan, and Bangalore, India.

    For more information, please contact:

    Rachele Webb

    Marketing Manager

    Intrinsyc Technologies Corporation

    Email: rwebb@intrinsyc.com

    Phone:   +1-604-632-3559

    Source: Intrinsyc Technologies Corporation

