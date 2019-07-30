Quantcast

IntriCon to Present at the 8th Annual Intellisight Investor Conference

By GlobeNewswire,  July 30, 2019, 04:05:00 PM EDT


ARDEN HILLS, Minn., July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN), a designer, developer, manufacturer and distributor of body-worn devices, today announced that Scott Longval, IntriCon's Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, will present at the upcoming Intellisight Investor Conference.

IntriCon is scheduled to present on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 1:45 p.m. Central Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the "Investors" section of the company's website at: www.intricon.com.

About IntriCon Corporation

Headquartered in Arden Hills, Minn., IntriCon Corporation designs, develops and manufactures miniature and micro-miniature body-worn devices. These advanced products help medical, healthcare and professional communications companies meet the rising demand for smaller, more intelligent and better connected devices. IntriCon has facilities in the United States, Asia and Europe. The company's common stock trades under the symbol "IIN" on the NASDAQ Global Market. For more information about IntriCon, visit www.intricon.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Leigh Salvo

(415) 937-5404

investorrelations@intricon.com

 

Source: IntriCon Corporation

