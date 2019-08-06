IntriCon Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results





ARDEN HILLS, Minn., Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN), a designer, developer, manufacturer and distributor of miniature and micro-miniature body-worn devices, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2019.



Recent Highlights:

Quarterly revenue of $29.3 million Revenue from largest medical customer grew 3.7% year-over-year

Gross margin of 28%

Net loss per diluted share of $0.57 versus net income of $0.25 per diluted share in the 2018 second quarter

Signed four-year Supply Agreement with largest Medical customer

Repositioned hearing aid sales in the UK through new distribution agreement with Puretone Ltd. and sold accessory business assets of its UK Limited subsidiary

"Over the past several quarters, we have taken important steps towards best positioning our business for the growth opportunities we see emerging in Medical Biotelemetry and Hearing Health, including bolstering our leadership team, expanding our manufacturing facilities, and realigning certain areas of our hearing health business. Our recent restructuring efforts will have a substantial effect on our bottom line, while at the same time allowing us to focus resources on new growth opportunities," said Mark Gorder, president and chief executive officer of IntriCon. "We remain confident in our ability to achieve our long-term goals and secure our position as the partner of choice in micro-miniature device production."

Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

For the 2019 second quarter, the company reported net revenue of $29.3 million versus $29.4 million in the comparable prior-year period. Revenue excludes contributions from the discontinued operations of its UK Limited subsidiary.

Revenue in IntriCon's Medical business in the second quarter of 2019 was $20.9 million, an increase from $20.2 million in the comparable prior-year period. Growth was driven primarily by sales to diabetes and medical coil customers.

Hearing Health revenue was $6.7 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared to $7.7 million in the prior-year second quarter. The revenue decline during the quarter was largely attributed to order delays associated with restructuring activity within a large insurance customer's hearing health business that are expected to continue through the remainder of 2019.

Gross margin in the second quarter of 2019 was 28%, down from 33% in the prior-year second quarter. Gross margins were constrained by ongoing validation and qualification expense and excess capacity related to the recent manufacturing expansion to meet the anticipated higher volume requirements of our existing and future customers.

Operating expenses for the second quarter were $11.6 million, compared to $6.7 million in the comparable prior-year period. The increase stemmed from the $3.8 million write-off of Hearing Help Express goodwill and intangible assets, higher non-cash stock compensation expense, increased advertising investments in our Direct-to-End-Consumer business and support costs related to key new business development initiatives.

The company posted a net loss of approximately $5.0 million or $0.57 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2019, versus net income of approximately $2.0 million or $0.25 per diluted share, for the 2018 second quarter. The company reported a second-quarter net loss from continuing operations of $3.5 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, which includes the Hearing Help Express goodwill and intangible asset write-off of approximately $3.8 million, or $0.43 per diluted share.

2019 Guidance

As previously announced, IntriCon revised its guidance for the full year 2019. The company anticipates revenue in the range of $115 million to $117.5 million and gross margins in the range of 27% to 28.5% for the full year 2019.

Conference Call

IntriCon's management team will hold a conference call today, Tuesday, August 6, 2019, beginning at 4:00 p.m. CT / 5:00 p.m. ET. Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (866) 795-7248 for domestic callers or (470) 495-9160 for international callers, using conference ID: 5294699. A live and archived webcast will be available on the "Investors" sections of the company's website at: www.IntriCon.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this release and in IntriCon's other public filings and releases that are not historical facts or that include forward-looking terminology, including estimates of future results, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements may be affected by known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are beyond IntriCon's control, and may cause IntriCon's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, performance and achievements expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are detailed from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. The company disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, regardless of whether new information becomes available, future developments occur or otherwise.

About IntriCon Corporation

Headquartered in Arden Hills, Minn., IntriCon Corporation designs, develops and manufactures miniature and micro-miniature body-worn devices. These advanced products help medical, healthcare and professional communications companies meet the rising demand for smaller, more intelligent and better-connected devices. IntriCon has facilities in the United States, Asia, and Europe. The company's common stock trades under the symbol "IIN" on the NASDAQ Global Market. For more information about IntriCon, visit www.intricon.com.

INTRICON CORPORATION

MARKET REVENUE

(Unaudited)

SECOND QUARTER YEAR TO DATE ($ in 000's) 2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change Medical $ 20,892 $ 20,198 3.4 % $ 41,685 $ 36,131 15.4 % Diabetes 17,950 17,307 3.7 % 35,114 30,869 13.8 % Other Medical 2,942 2,891 1.8 % 6,571 5,262 24.9 % Hearing Health 6,675 7,730 -13.6 % 13,685 14,546 -5.9 % Value Based Direct-to-End-Consumer 1,736 2,052 -15.4 % 3,366 3,837 -12.3 % Value Based Indirect-to-End-Consumer 2,399 2,634 -8.9 % 4,976 4,608 8.0 % Legacy OEM 2,540 3,044 -16.6 % 5,343 6,101 -12.4 % Professional Audio Communications 1,769 1,520 16.4 % 3,536 3,349 5.6 % Total $ 29,336 $ 29,448 -0.4 % $ 58,906 $ 54,026 9.0 %





INTRICON CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenue, net $ 29,336 $ 29,448 $ 58,906 $ 54,026 Cost of goods sold 21,121 19,727 42,133 36,202 Gross profit 8,215 9,721 16,773 17,824 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 3,072 2,637 6,461 5,240 General and administrative 3,650 2,751 6,836 5,502 Research and development 1,097 1,316 2,062 2,475 Impairment loss 3,765 - 3,765 - Total operating expenses 11,584 6,704 19,124 13,217 Operating income (loss) (3,369 ) 3,017 (2,351 ) 4,606 Interest income (expense), net 248 (211 ) 463 (405 ) Other expense, net (272 ) (196 ) (406 ) (401 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes and discontinued operations (3,393 ) 2,610 (2,294 ) 3,800 Income tax expense 116 269 247 455 Income (loss) from continuing operations before discontinued operations (3,509 ) 2,341 (2,541 ) 3,345 Loss on disposal of discontinued operations (1,116 ) - (1,116 ) - Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes (405 ) (333 ) (597 ) (570 ) Net income (loss) $ (5,030 ) $ 2,008 $ (4,254 ) $ 2,775 Basic income (loss) per share attributable to IntriCon shareholders: Continuing operations $ (0.40 ) $ 0.34 $ (0.29 ) $ 0.48 Discontinued operations (0.17 ) (0.05 ) (0.20 ) (0.08 ) Net income (loss) per share: $ (0.57 ) $ 0.29 $ (0.49 ) $ 0.40 Diluted income (loss) per share attributable to IntriCon shareholders: Continuing operations $ (0.40 ) $ 0.29 $ (0.29 ) $ 0.42 Discontinued operations (0.17 ) (0.04 ) (0.20 ) (0.07 ) Net income (loss) per share: $ (0.57 ) $ 0.25 $ (0.49 ) $ 0.35 Average shares outstanding: Basic 8,743 6,991 8,724 6,930 Diluted 8,743 8,118 8,724 8,021





INTRICON CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)

June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Current assets: Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 9,801 $ 8,047 Short-term investments 19,688 38,093 Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $308 at June 30, 2019 and $807 at December 31, 2018 9,746 11,266 Inventories 18,251 18,163 Contract assets 7,116 5,624 Other current assets 1,216 2,146 Current assets of discontinued operations 648 1,205 Total current assets 66,466 84,544 Machinery and equipment 39,155 36,725 Less: Accumulated depreciation 26,276 25,303 Net machinery and equipment 12,879 11,422 Goodwill 9,551 10,808 Intangible assets, net - 2,585 Operating lease right of use asset 4,396 - Investment in partnerships 1,445 2,091 Long-term investments 15,357 - Other assets, net 6,234 3,427 Noncurrent assets of discontinued operations - 371 Total assets $ 116,328 $ 115,248 Current liabilities: Current financing leases $ 102 $ - Current operating leases 1,620 - Accounts payable 12,000 12,871 Accrued salaries, wages and commissions 3,456 4,409 Other accrued liabilities 4,260 4,031 Liabilities of discontinued operations 606 336 Total current liabilities 22,044 21,647 Noncurrent financing leases 69 - Noncurrent operating leases 2,971 - Other postretirement benefit obligations 355 377 Accrued pension liabilities 737 706 Other long-term liabilities 1,224 544 Total liabilities 27,400 23,274 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity: Common stock, $1.00 par value per share; 20,000 shares authorized; 8,754 and 8,664 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 8,754 8,664 Additional paid-in capital 85,729 84,999 Accumulated deficit (4,764 ) (509 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (538 ) (927 ) Total shareholders' equity 89,181 92,227 Non-controlling interest (253 ) (253 ) Total equity 88,928 91,974 Total liabilities and equity $ 116,328 $ 115,248





