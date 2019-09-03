Intrado Digital Media Introduces Integrated Workflow Solution for Marketers



Webcasting and streaming, referral marketing, and monitoring applications, paired with best practices sessions, to be showcased during Content Marketing World, September 3-6, 2019

OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrado, a leading technology enablement company, announced today an end-to-end workflow solution for marketers looking to maximize the effectiveness and business impact of their customer acquisition and retention programs. Customers can elevate their webinar engagement, activate word-of-mouth marketing, publish press releases and user-generated content, and measure the effectiveness of their campaigns using our suite of communications solutions.



The new marketing solution brings together best-of-breed technologies available to Intrado Digital Media customers following the recent acquisitions of INXPO (webcasting and live video streaming), Ambassador (referral marketing) and Notified (monitoring and measurement). This consolidation of technologies provides marketers with the world's only end-to-end communications workflow that allows them to listen, create, connect, deliver, amplify, and measure.

"Marketers are looking for innovative ways to reach and engage their audiences to drive revenue from new business and retain customers," said Ben Chodor, President of Intrado Digital Media. "Our marketing solution lets marketers build, scale and measure their campaigns using the best technology for broadcasting live events, powering word-of-mouth referral programs, and driving content engagement."



Interactive demonstrations of these solutions will be available to attendees at this year's Content Marketing World Conference and Expo (CMWorld 2019), September 3-6 in Cleveland, Ohio.

On-site activities include:

Presentation of "3 Real Examples of How to Deliver TV-Quality Webinars on Any Budget." This session will be held on Wednesday, September 4 at 12:25 p.m., providing attendees with tips and best practices for turning webcasts into broadcast-quality, interactive experiences that drive audience engagement. To attend the session, attendees can visit the event website and download the mobile app.





Sponsorship of CMWorld's Chatter Studio, the conference's live streaming channel broadcasting interviews with subject-matter experts throughout the three-day event. On Thursday, September 5 at 9:30 a.m., Intrado Digital Media's President, Ben Chodor, will be featured in a live executive interview from the Chatter Studio, where he will highlight the Company's emergence as a global leader in digital media.

Conference attendees who are interested in a product demonstration can visit the Intrado Digital Media team at booth 306, or schedule a meeting onsite at Content Marketing World.

About Intrado:

Intrado, formerly West, is an innovative, cloud-based, global technology partner to clients around the world. Our solutions connect people and organizations at the right time and in the right ways, making those mission-critical connections more relevant, engaging, and actionable - turning Information to Insight.

Intrado has sales and/or operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Latin America and South America. Intrado is controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). For more information, please call 1-800-841-9000 or visit www.intrado.com.

