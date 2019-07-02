Intra-Cellular Therapies Appoints Karen Patruno Sheehy, Esq. as Senior Vice President, Chief Compliance Officer





NEW YORK, July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (Nasdaq:ITCI), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapeutics for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced the appointment of Karen Patruno Sheehy, Esq. as Senior Vice President, Chief Compliance Officer who will report directly to Sharon Mates, Ph.D., CEO and Chairman and also to the Company's Board of Directors. Karen has over 25 years of experience concentrated in pharmaceutical compliance and legal matters.



In prior roles, Karen led compliance functions at Mallincrodt as Senior Vice President, Chief Compliance Officer and at Sanofi as Vice President, Head, North America Compliance. In both roles, she reported to the CEO and the respective company boards.

Prior to moving to the pharmaceutical industry, Ms. Sheehy was in private practice at Riker, Danzig, Scherer, Hyland & Perretti LLP and was an adjunct Professor of Law at the Seton Hall Law School. Karen received her bachelor's degree from Seton Hall University and her Juris Doctor degree from Seton Hall Law School.

"I am are very pleased to welcome Karen to ITCI. Her extensive industry leadership experience in legal and compliance will be valuable as we continue to expand our organization," said Dr. Sharon Mates, Chairman and CEO of Intra-Cellular Therapies.

"I am very excited to join the executive team at Intra-Cellular Therapies in supporting the Company's growth at this important time as we prepare for the potential launch of lumateperone," said Ms. Sheehy.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies is developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease. The Company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone (also known as ITI-007), for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease, depression and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone is under review by the FDA for the treatment of schizophrenia and is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of bipolar depression. The Company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase (PDE) platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of CNS and other disorders. The lead molecule in the Company's PDE1 portfolio, ITI-214, is in development for the treatment of symptoms associated with Parkinson's disease and for the treatment of heart failure.

Contact:

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc.

Juan Sanchez, M.D.

Vice President, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

646-440-9333

Burns McClellan, Inc.

Lisa Burns

jgrimaldi@burnsmc.com

212-213-0006

Source: Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.