Quantcast

inTEST to Present at Canaccord Genuity's 39th Annual Growth Conference

By GlobeNewswire,  August 06, 2019, 06:30:00 AM EDT


MANSFIELD, Mass., Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- inTEST Corporation (NYSE American:INTT), a global supplier of precision-engineered solutions for use in manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, semiconductor and telecommunications, today announced that the Company is scheduled to participate in the Canaccord Genuity 39th Annual Growth Conference in Boston, MA on Wednesday, August 7, 2019.

James Pelrin, President & CEO, and Hugh Regan, Jr., Chief Financial Officer, will be participating on behalf of the Company.  The presentation materials utilized during the conference will be available on the Investor Relations section of inTEST's website at www.intest.com.

Canaccord Genuity's 39th Annual Growth Conference / August 7, 2019 / Boston, MA

The Canaccord Genuity 39th Annual Growth Conference will take place August 7-8, 2019 at the Intercontinental Boston Hotel, Boston, MA.  inTEST's presentation is scheduled for Wednesday August 7th at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the presentation, along with the presentation materials, will be available on the investor relations section of inTEST's website at www.intest.com or via the following URL: http://wsw.com/webcast/canaccord35/intt/.

For more information, please contact your Canaccord Genuity representative.

About inTEST Corporation

inTEST Corporation is a global supplier of precision-engineered solutions for use in manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, semiconductor and telecommunications.  Backed by decades of engineering expertise and a culture of operational excellence, we solve difficult thermal, mechanical and electronic challenges for customers worldwide while generating strong cash flow and profits.  Our strategy uses these strengths to grow and increase shareholder value by maximizing our businesses and by identifying, acquiring and optimizing complementary businesses.

 For more information visit www.intest.com.

Contacts

inTEST Corporation 

Hugh T. Regan, Jr.

Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer

Tel: 856-505-8999

Investors:

Laura Guerrant-Oiye, Principal

Guerrant Associates 

lguerrant@guerrantir.com 

Tel: (808) 960-2642

Source: inTest Corporation

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: INTT




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 7726.04
-278.03  ▼  3.47%
DJIA 25717.74
-767.27  ▼  2.90%
S&P 500 2844.74
-87.31  ▼  2.98%
Data as of Aug 5, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar