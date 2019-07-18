inTEST Corporation Announces Availability of 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast





MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- inTEST Corporation (NYSE American:INTT), an independent designer, manufacturer and marketer of thermal management products and semiconductor automatic test equipment (ATE) interface solutions, today announced that the company will release financial results for the 2019 second quarter on Thursday, August 1, 2019 after the market close.



2019 Second Quarter Conference Call Details

inTEST management will host a conference call on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 5:00 pm Eastern Daylight Time. The conference call will address the Company's 2019 second quarter financial results, and management's current expectations and views of the industry. The call may also include discussion of strategic, operating, product initiatives or developments, or other matters relating to the Company's current or future performance. To access the live conference call, please dial (323) 794-2597 or (800) 458-4121. The Passcode for the conference call is 6116328. Please reference the inTEST 2019 Q2 Financial Results Conference Call.

2019 Second Quarter Live Webcast Details

inTEST Corporation will provide a webcast in conjunction with the conference call. To access the live webcast, please visit inTEST's website www.intest.com under the "Investors" section.

2019 Second Quarter Replay Details (Webcast)

A replay of the webcast will be available on inTEST's website for one year following the live broadcast. To access the webcast replay, please visit inTEST's website www.intest.com under the "Investors" section.

Submit Questions

In advance of the conference call, and for those investors accessing the webcast, inTEST Corporation welcomes individual investors to submit their questions via email to lguerrant@guerrantir.com. The Company will address as many questions as possible on the conference call.

About inTEST Corporation

inTEST Corporation designs and manufactures engineered solutions for ATE and other electronic test, as well as industrial process applications. Our products are used by semiconductor manufacturers to perform development, qualifying and final testing of integrated circuits (ICs) and wafers, and for other electronic test across a range of industries including the automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial and telecommunications markets. We offer induction heating products for joining and forming metals in a variety of industrial markets, including automotive, aerospace, machinery, wire & fasteners, medical, semiconductor, food & beverage, and packaging. Specific products include temperature management systems, induction heating products, manipulator and docking hardware products, and customized interface solutions. We have established strong relationships with our customers globally, which we support through a network of local offices. For more information visit www.intest.com.

Contacts

inTEST Corporation

Hugh T. Regan, Jr.

Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer

Tel: (856) 505-8999

Investors:

Laura Guerrant-Oiye, Principal

Guerrant Associates

lguerrant@guerrantir.com

Tel: (808) 960-2642

Source: inTest Corporation