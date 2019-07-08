Interpublic Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release





New York, July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpublic Group (NYSE:IPG) today announced that it will release earnings for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 on the morning of July 23, 2019. Following the release, the company will hold a conference call for investors at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day to review results.

To join the conference call, please call (888) 469-1564. Outside the United States, please call (210) 234-0081. The participant passcode is 8230538. The call will be available live on the company's website, www.interpublic.com.

The conference call will be recorded and available for 30 days by calling

(866) 357-4207 followed by the passcode 6257. Outside the United States, please call (203) 369-0123 followed by the passcode 6257. The call will also be archived and available in the investor relations section of the company's website.

About Interpublic

Interpublic is values-based, data-fueled, and creatively-driven. Major global brands include Acxiom, Craft, FCB (Foote, Cone & Belding), FutureBrand, Golin, Huge, Initiative, Jack Morton, MAGNA, McCann, Momentum, MRM//McCann, MullenLowe Group, Octagon, R/GA, UM and Weber Shandwick. Other leading brands include Avrett Free Ginsberg, Campbell Ewald, Carmichael Lynch, Deutsch, Hill Holliday, ID Media and The Martin Agency. For more information, please visit www.interpublic.com.

Contact Information

Tom Cunningham

(Press)

(212) 704-1326

Jerry Leshne

(Analysts, Investors)

(212) 704-1439

