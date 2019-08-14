Quantcast

Interpublic Declares Common Stock Dividend

August 14, 2019


New York, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Interpublic Group (NYSE:IPG) today announced that the company's Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend on IPG common stock of $0.235 per share, payable on September 17, 2019, to holders of record at the close of business on September 3, 2019.



About Interpublic

Interpublic is values-based, data-fueled, and creatively-driven. Major global brands include Acxiom, Craft, FCB (Foote, Cone & Belding), FutureBrand, Golin, Huge, Initiative, Jack Morton, MAGNA, McCann, Momentum, MRM//McCann, MullenLowe Group, Octagon, R/GA, UM and Weber Shandwick. Other leading brands include Avrett Free Ginsberg, Campbell Ewald, Carmichael Lynch, Deutsch, Hill Holliday, ID Media and The Martin Agency. For more information, please visit www.interpublic.com.

Contact Information

Tom Cunningham

Jerry Leshne

