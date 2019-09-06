Interpace to Present at the 21st Annual Global Investment Conference Sponsored by H.C. Wainwright





PARSIPPANY, NJ, Sept. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ﻿Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. ("Interpace" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:IDXG) today announced that the Company will present at the upcoming 21st Annual Global Investment Conference, sponsored by H.C. Wainwright & Co., held September 8 - 10, 2019 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel. Jack Stover, President and CEO of Interpace, will provide an overview of the business and will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors and analysts who are registered to attend the conference.



Event: H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference

Presentation: Monday, September 9, 20194:15pm - 4:40pm EST

Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel, 4th Floor, Adams Room

About Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc.

Interpace is a leader in enabling personalized medicine, offering specialized services along the therapeutic value chain from early diagnosis and prognostic planning to targeted therapeutic applications.

Interpace's Diagnostic Business is a fully integrated commercial and bioinformatics business unit that provides clinically useful molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics and pathology services for evaluating risk of cancer by leveraging the latest technology in personalized medicine for improved patient diagnosis and management.

Interpace has four commercialized molecular tests and one test in a clinical evaluation process (CEP) in its Diagnostic Business: PancraGEN® for the diagnosis and prognosis of pancreatic cancer from pancreatic cysts; ThyGeNEXT® for the diagnosis of thyroid cancer from thyroid nodules utilizing a next generation sequencing assay; ThyraMIR® for the diagnosis of thyroid cancer from thyroid nodules utilizing a proprietary gene expression assay; and RespriDX® that differentiates lung cancer of primary vs. metastatic origin. In addition, BarreGEN® for Barrett's Esophagus, is currently in a clinical evaluation program.

Interpace's Biopharma Business is a market leader in providing pharmacogenomics testing, genotyping, and biorepository services to the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. The Biopharma Business also advances personalized medicine by partnering with pharmaceutical, academic, and technology leaders to effectively integrate pharmacogenomics into their drug development and clinical trial programs with the goals of delivering safer, more effective drugs to market more quickly, and improving patient care.

For more information, please visit Interpace's website at www.interpacediagnostics.com.

