InterDigital to Demo Innovative Video Solutions at SIGGRAPH



InterDigital R&I's innovative digital double and face rig extraction technology to be highlighted by French innovation groups at leading computer graphics conference

WILMINGTON, Del., July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC), a mobile and video technology research and development company, will be highlighting its innovative digital double and face rig extraction technology at SIGGRAPH, the world's leading digital conference and exhibition in computer graphics and interactive technologies. The technologies are part of the ground-breaking research by InterDigital's Research & Innovation unit, and part of the suite of technology research areas acquired from Technicolor in June 2019.



InterDigital R&I's automated face capture technology, developed in collaboration with the world-renowned Max Planck Institute in Germany, is a production-ready tool that extracts animated face rigs from video, making various types of reworking possible. The digital double technology features a proprietary tool that streamlines 3D facial animation, using photogrammetric capture to create a fully-rigged computer graphics character.

"These technologies represent truly cutting-edge capabilities that will see application in advanced production and eventually extend to a broad range of use cases, including digital avatars, gaming, fashion, and other consumer technologies. The fact that our InterDigital R&I team is at the forefront of these technologies, and the opportunity to highlight them at one of the leading computer graphics conferences, is very exciting," said Henry Tirri, Chief Technology Officer, InterDigital.

InterDigital R&I was selected by Cap Digital, a European group dedicated to digital and environmental transformation, and Minalogic, a leading innovation hub dedicated to the development of digital technologies. SIGGRAPH takes place from 28th July to 1st August at the Los Angeles Convention Center, and InterDigital R&Is' demonstration is located at SIGGRAPH's French Pavilion stand (booths 1111 and 1119).

