InterDigital Becomes a Strategic Member of the OpenAirInterface Software Alliance



InterDigital joins the ranks of the OpenAirInterface Software Alliance's strategic members, enhancing its commitment to support wireless 5G and beyond

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC), a mobile and video technology research and development company, announced that it would deepen its participation in the OpenAirInterface Software Alliance (OSA) by becoming a strategic member. OSA is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing software and tools for 5G wireless research and product development.



OSA, a France-based open source organization, was established in 2014 to encourage open collaboration amongst its members to foster innovation and work on future 5G wireless network design. The Alliance currently has more than 70 individual members. OSA's strategic members are now InterDigital, Orange Labs, TCL 5G, Nokia Bell Labs, Fujitsu, and PAWR and its associate members include Redhat, Cisco, Renault, BCOM, Fraunhofer, Rutgers WINLAB, and Kyocera, among others.

To support the Alliance, InterDigital committed to coordinate its research and development efforts across its global offices in the United States, France, and Canada. In May 2019, InterDigital completed its acquisition of the Research & Innovation division of Technicolor SA, a worldwide technology leader in the media and entertainment sector and a strategic member of OSA. Following an assessment of the teams' mutual interests, InterDigital decided to elevate its participation within the Alliance to strategic member. The new role will enable InterDigital to help guide the Alliance's discussions and workplans, participate in decisions on membership, and accelerate progress in the areas of 5G amongst the OSA's industry-leading members.

"Becoming a strategic member of the OSA and combining our expertise with the Alliance's members will support our ongoing work on wireless 5G development and deployment," said Laurent Depersin, Director of InterDigital's Home Lab. "This membership will not only help InterDigital prototype and validate our ideas with a true "White Box" Software Defined Radio (SDR) framework featuring best-in-class capabilities, but it will also enhance our expertise and relationships with top-tier 3GPP contributors and reiterate our commitment to influential European and U.S. initiatives like PAWR and EMPOWER."

Irfan Ghauri, Director of Operations for the OpenAirInterface Software Alliance, added, "InterDigital has been a key contributor to the Alliance's by being a thought leader, thus bringing new and innovative ideas to the 5G roadmap over the last two years. We are glad to see InterDigital take a bigger role at the OSA by henceforth becoming a Strategic Member. This step will help strengthen the Alliance and accelerate work on the 5G technology development at the Alliance, allowing us with the support and guidance of InterDigital to focus on key topics that matter in 5G technology and beyond."

Further information on the work of the OpenAirInterface Software Alliance can be found here.

About the OpenAirInterface Software Alliance

The OpenAirInterface Software Alliance's mission is to provide software and tools for 5G wireless research and product development. Its members include industry leaders in the wireless domain, including Eurecom, Orange Labs, TCL 5G, Nokia Bell Labs, Fujitsu, PAWR, Kyocera, Redhat, Cisco, Renault, and InterDigital, among others.

About InterDigital®

InterDigital develops mobile and video technologies that are at the core of devices, networks, and services worldwide. We solve many of the industry's most critical and complex technical challenges, inventing solutions for more efficient broadband networks, better video delivery, and richer multimedia experiences years ahead of market deployment. InterDigital has licenses and strategic relationships with many of the world's leading technology companies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on NASDAQ and is included in the S&P MidCap 400® index.

InterDigital is a registered trademark of InterDigital, Inc.

For more information, visit: www.interdigital.com.

InterDigital Contact:

Patrick Van de Wille

Email: patrick.vandewille@interdigital.com

+1 (858) 210-4814

Source: InterDigital, Inc.