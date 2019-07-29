InterDigital Announces August and September Investor Conference Schedule





WILMINGTON, Del., July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC), a mobile and video technology research and development company, today announced that the company will be attending the following investor conferences in August and September:



Oppenheimer 22 nd Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference in Boston, MA on August 6 th , 2019.





Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference in Boston, MA on August 6 , 2019. Jefferies 2019 Semiconductor, Hardware and Communications Infrastructure Summit in Chicago, IL on August 27th, 2019. This event will not be webcast.





4th Annual Dougherty & Company Institutional Investor Conference in Minneapolis, MN on September 5th, 2019.





Sidoti & Company Fall 2019 Conference in NYC, NY on September 25th, 2019.

For more information, please visit the Investors section of the company's website closer to the event. The Oppenheimer, Dougherty and Sidoti presentations will be webcast live and archived replays of the presentations will also be available following the conferences.

