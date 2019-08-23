Quantcast

Intercept to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in September

By GlobeNewswire,  August 23, 2019, 08:00:00 AM EDT


NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:ICPT), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases, today announced that management will be participating at the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Baird 2019 Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY at 3:10 p.m. ET on Wednesday, September 4, 2019
  • Citi 14th Annual Biotech Conferencein Boston, MA at 12:45 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 5, 2019

Webcast information for these events will be available on the investor page of Intercept's website at http://ir.interceptpharma.com. Archived webcasts will be available on Intercept's website for approximately two weeks.

About Intercept

Intercept is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases, including primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Founded in 2002 in New York, Intercept has operations in the United States, Europe and Canada. For more information, please visit www.interceptpharma.com or connect with the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

CONTACT

For more information about Intercept, please contact:

Justine O'Malley

+1-646-931-1180

investors@interceptpharma.com

Media inquiries: media@interceptpharma.com

Source: Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: ICPT




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 7991.39
-28.82  ▼  0.36%
DJIA 26252.24
49.51  ▲  0.19%
S&P 500 2922.95
-1.48  ▼  0.05%
Data as of Aug 22, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar