Quantcast

Intercept to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 7, 2019

By GlobeNewswire,  July 31, 2019, 08:00:00 AM EDT


NEW YORK, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:ICPT), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases, will announce its second quarter 2019 financial results prior to market open on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. The announcement will be followed by a conference call and audio webcast hosted by Intercept management at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results.

Webcast information for this event will be available on the investor page of Intercept's website at http://ir.interceptpharma.com. Archived webcasts will be available on Intercept's website for approximately two weeks.

About Intercept

Intercept is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases, including primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Founded in 2002 in New York, Intercept has operations in the United States, Europe and Canada. For more information, please visit www.interceptpharma.com or connect with the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

CONTACT

For more information about Intercept, please contact:

Justine O'Malley

+1-646-931-1180

investors@interceptpharma.com

Media inquiries: media@interceptpharma.com

Source: Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: ICPT




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8286.14
12.53  ▲  0.15%
DJIA 27265.51
67.49  ▲  0.25%
S&P 500 3014.96
1.78  ▲  0.06%
Data as of Jul 31, 2019 | 09:37AM
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar