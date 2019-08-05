Intelligent Systems Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results





NORCROSS, Ga., Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelligent Systems Corporation [NYSE American: INS; www.intelsys.com] announced today its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

"We re-affirm our previously reported preliminary second quarter 2019 revenues of about $7.5 million (actual $7,512,000) and preliminary income from operations of $2.5 to $2.7 million (actual $2,601,000) representing significant growth from the same period last year. Comparisons between year-over-year quarters and the first half of the year show significant gains that are not likely to be replicated at the same percentage increases going forward."

"We still expect to see an uptick in license revenue sometime this year and expect the professional services component of our revenue that is associated with the increased license revenue to drop some to a more sustainable pace," commented Leland Strange, CEO of Intelligent Systems.

Financial Highlights for the Second Quarter of 2019

Total revenues of $7,512,000 in the three month period represented growth of 64 percent compared to the same period in 2018.

In the following table, revenue is disaggregated by type of revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018:

Three months ended June 30, (in thousands) 2019 2018 License $ 700 $ 65 Professional services 4,663 2,763 Processing and maintenance 1,724 1,460 Third party 425 285 Total $ 7,512 $ 4,573

Income from operations was $2,601,000 for the quarter compared to income from operations of $1,317,000 in the comparable prior year quarter.

Net income was $2,108,000 for the quarter compared to net income of $1,058,000 in the comparable prior year quarter.

Earnings per diluted share was $0.23 for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

About Intelligent Systems Corporation

For over thirty-five years, Intelligent Systems Corporation [NYSE American: INS] has identified, created, operated and grown technology companies. The company's principal operations are CoreCard Software, Inc. (www.corecard.com) and its affiliate companies. CoreCard provides prepaid and credit card processing services using its proprietary software solutions that it also licenses to others. CoreCard has designed and developed a comprehensive suite of software solutions that corporations, financial institutions, retailers and processors use to manage credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and small loan transactions. CoreCard's flexible and proven processing platform is being utilized in many countries in addition to the United States including Australia, Canada, China, the United Arab Emirates, France, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa and the United Kingdom. Further information is available on the company's website at www.intelsys.com or by calling the company at 770-381-2900.

In addition to historical information, this news release may contain forward-looking statements relating to Intelligent Systems Corporation and its subsidiary and affiliated companies. These statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or expectations of Intelligent Systems Corporation and its management with respect to, among other things, results of operations, product plans, and financial condition. The words "may," "will," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "expect," "estimate," "plan," "strategy" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. The company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new developments or otherwise, except as required by law. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements are instability in the financial markets, delays in product development, undetected software errors, competitive pressures, changes in customers' requirements or financial condition, market acceptance of products and services, the impact of new or changes in current laws, regulations or other industry standards, risks relating to unauthorized access to confidential information due to criminal conduct, attacks by hackers, employee or insider malfeasance and/or human error and declines in general economic and financial market conditions, particularly those that cause businesses to delay or cancel purchase decisions.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue Services $ 6,812 $ 4,508 $ 12,978 $ 8,471 Products 700 65 1,500 160 Total net revenue 7,512 4,573 14,478 8,631 Cost of revenue Services 2,899 2,042 5,433 3,649 Products − − − 136 Total cost of revenue 2,899 2,042 5,433 3,785 Expenses Marketing 51 87 89 155 General and administrative 1,100 418 1,694 891 Research and development 861 709 2,059 1,662 Income from operations 2,601 1,317 5,203 2,138 Other income 125 (189 ) 253 (117 ) Income before Income taxes 2,726 1,128 5,456 2,021 Income taxes 618 70 1,276 70 Net income $ 2,108 $ 1,058 $ 4,180 $ 1,951 Earnings per share attributable to Intelligent Systems Corporation: Basic $ 0.24 $ 0.12 $ 0.47 $ 0.22 Diluted $ 0.23 $ 0.12 $ 0.46 $ 0.22 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 8,850,988 8,791,321 8,846,155 8,784,655 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 9,004,664 8,936,489 9,015,669 8,915,758

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

As of June 30, 2019 December 31,

2018 ASSETS (unaudited) (audited) Current assets: Cash $ 21,875 $ 18,919 Marketable securities 367 349 Accounts receivable, net 4,123 3,731 Notes and interest receivable, current portion ‒ 581 Other current assets 690 1,202 Total current assets 27,055 24,782 Investments 3,413 760 Notes and interest receivable, net of current portion 1,253 1,745 Property and equipment, at cost less accumulated depreciation 2,606 1,513 Other long-term assets 1,585 504 Total assets $ 35,912 $ 29,304 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 434 $ 272 Deferred revenue, current portion 814 781 Accrued payroll 1,172 1,145 Accrued expenses 105 71 Income tax payable 1,027 284 Other current liabilities 1,470 719 Total current liabilities 5,022 3,272 Noncurrent liabilities: Deferred revenue, net of current portion 60 111 Long-term lease obligation 626 ‒ Total noncurrent liabilities 686 111 Intelligent Systems Corporation stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized, 8,850,988 and 8,817,988 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 89 88 Additional paid-in capital 15,188 15,050 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (128 ) (92 ) Accumulated income 15,055 10,875 Total Intelligent Systems Corporation stockholders' equity 30,204 25,921 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 35,912 $ 29,304

