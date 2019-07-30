Quantcast

Intellia Therapeutics to Present at August Healthcare Investor Conference

By GlobeNewswire,  July 30, 2019, 08:00:00 AM EDT


CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA), a leading genome editing company focused on developing curative therapeutics using CRISPR/Cas9 technology both in vivo and ex vivo, will present at the following upcoming healthcare conference in August:

Wednesday, August 7, 2019

SVB Leerink Spotlight Series: Rare & Genetic Diseases Conference

Location: Boston, MA

Time: 8:30am ET

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics is a leading genome editing company focused on developing proprietary, curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Intellia believes the CRISPR/Cas9 technology has the potential to transform medicine by permanently editing disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and through improved cell therapies that can treat cancer and immunological diseases, or can replace patients' diseased cells. The combination of deep scientific, technical and clinical development experience, along with its leading intellectual property portfolio, puts Intellia in a unique position to unlock broad therapeutic applications of the CRISPR/Cas9 technology and create a new class of therapeutic products. Learn more about Intellia Therapeutics and CRISPR/Cas9 at intelliatx.com and follow us on Twitter @intelliatweets.

Intellia Contacts:

Investors:

Lina Li

Associate Director

Investor Relations

+1 857-706-1612

lina.li@intelliatx.com

Media:

Jennifer Mound Smoter

Senior Vice President

External Affairs & Communications

+1 857-706-1071

jenn.smoter@intelliatx.com



Source: Intellia Therapeutics, Inc.

