Integra LifeSciences to Host Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Results Conference Call on July 24, 2019

By GlobeNewswire,  July 10, 2019, 04:01:00 PM EDT


PLAINSBORO, N.J., July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART), a leading global medical technology company, will release second quarter 2019 financial results on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, prior to market open. In conjunction with the earnings release, Integra will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Peter J. Arduini, president and chief executive officer, Glenn Coleman, chief operating officer and Carrie Anderson, chief financial officer, will review second quarter 2019 results during the call.

The live call is accessible by dialing (888) 394-8218 and using the passcode 2606382. A simultaneous webcast of the call will be available via the Company's website at www.integralife.com.

A webcast replay of the call can be accessed through the Investor Relations homepage of Integra's website at www.integralife.com. A replay of the call will be available through July 29, 2019 by dialing (888) 203-1112 and using the passcode 2606382.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences is a global leader in regenerative technologies, neurosurgical and extremity orthopedic solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians, so they can focus on providing the best patient care. Integra offers a comprehensive portfolio of high quality, leadership brands that include AmnioExcel®, Bactiseal®, Cadence®, CertasTM, Codman®, CUSA®, DuraGen®, DuraSeal®, ICP Express®, Integra®, MediHoney®, MicroFrance®, PriMatrix®, Salto Talaris®, SurgiMend®, TCC-EZ®, Titan™ and VersaTru™.  For the latest news and information about Integra and its brands, please visit www.integralife.com.

Investor Relations:

Sravan Emany

Senior Vice President, Strategy, Treasury & Investor Relations

(609) 936-2488

sravan.emany@integralife.com

Michael Beaulieu

Director, Investor Relations

(609) 750-2827

michael.beaulieu@integralife.com 

Media Contact:

Laurene Isip

Senior Director, Global Corporate Communications

(609) 750-7984

laurene.isip@integralife.com

Source: Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

